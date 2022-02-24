With a sensitivity toward retaining the agricultural and historical feel of the property, Johnson City leaders took another step this week in identifying features for a new city park on the former Keefauver Farm.
Aiming to narrow their options, commissioners on Thursday provided their feedback on three potential concepts for the land, which sits at the intersection of Hales Chapel and Shadden roads. The city purchased the property from the Keefauver family in 2009.
Commissioners heard an overview of the design options during a meeting in early February. The city’s consultant, McGill Associates, will use the board’s input during a workshop Thursday to develop a final master plan, which city staff expect will appear before the commission in about a month.
The three concepts all include paved walking trails, open space, playgrounds, pavilions and more than 100 parking spaces. There are, however, differences in the details. Visit bit.ly/3peYMn0 to see the individual designs.
Commissioner Jenny Brock said she sees the new facility as a “family-oriented park.” Pavilions need to be large enough to accommodate, for example, a church picnic.
She also reiterated that the design shouldn’t crowd out the Boones Creek Historical Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving the culture of the Boones Creek area. In 2020, the city conveyed a two-acre portion of the property to the group, which included the original Keebler-Keefauver farmhouse.
Brock added that the city should ensure there’s compatibility between the services already offered by the trust and the new features included in the park.
Describing their preferences, attendees specifically pointed to an amphitheater included in concept two. Vice Mayor Todd Fowler said the feature could help with educational programs and for activities organized by the historical trust, which regularly hosts musical performances at its opry barn.
Commissioner Aaron Murphy said preservation will be an important part of the conversation, citing the property’s old barn, the natural stream and the three existing silos.
“They tell a story and they’re connected to the Keefauver family and so whatever we can do to preserve the history ... is important,” Murphy said.
Vicki Shell, the vice president of the Boones Creek Historical Trust, said the organization is hoping to receive a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission that would fund an expansion to the opry barn.
There are also several graves on the property, she said. One of them, James Keebler, was a veteran of the War of 1812. Other members of Keebler’s family and a few slaves are also buried on the land, she said. She suggested the city include some way to commemorate them.
Shell added that her organization also loves the idea of the amphitheater, but the trust wants to ensure they have enough room to accommodate their extension of the opry barn. They also don’t want performances at the two spaces to be close enough to interfere with one another.
Parking, she said, is also an important consideration.
Members of the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Board also appeared at the meeting Thursday. They preferred the second concept, pinpointing the large amphitheater and the covered pavilion. They were less enthusiastic about the idea of a dog park, which appears in the other two designs.There were also questions about whether trails at the facility could accommodate cross country meets. All of the options include at least 1.5 miles of paved trails, and the two options commissioners preferred Thursday have a walkway leading through a wooded ridge at the back of the property.
Wise added that the city would need to consider the maintenance needs of landscape features like a fruit orchard or pollinator gardens.
Wise said after the meeting that there seems to be a desire for a large pavilion space, additional smaller pavilions and a natural outdoor play area. A multi-use facility and recreational areas are also top of mind.