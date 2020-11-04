A roughly 27-year resident of Johnson City, City Commissioner Todd Fowler said hard work by his election team and his long-term presence in the community were likely factors in his victory on Tuesday.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people in Johnson City over that time, and I hope it’s because they’re trusting me to do the right thing,” he said.
The top vote-getter in the race for Johnson City Commission in 2016 and 2020, Fowler said he’s looking forward to working with the other two winners, Vice Mayor Joe Wise and Aaron Murphy, over the next four years, and he wants to keep his eyes focused on the city’s existing priorities, including development along West Walnut Street and in the Boones Creek area around Interstate 26’s Exit 17.
He reiterated that retaining and recruiting people to the region, which has suffered from stagnant population growth, is a major priority.
Eight candidates, including incumbents Wise and Fowler, were scrambling to fill three open seats on the five-member board this year. Commissioner Larry Calhoun, who was appointed in 2018 to fill Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin’s seat after his death, opted not to run. Both incumbents ended up winning their races Tuesday.
“I guess the majority of people like what we’re doing and want us to keep doing what we have been,” Fowler said.
Taking into account Washington County’s totals plus the small number of city precincts in Carter and Sullivan counties, Fowler received 11,709 votes, Murphy garnered 9,509 and Wise came in third with 8,569.
The executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries, Murphy said prayers and faith helped boost him to the top three in a crowded field of candidates. He also made an effort to go out and meet people in the community.
Murphy now joins a short list of Black leaders who have served on the city’s top governing body. Dr. Hezekiah Hankal served as a city alderman in 1887 and the late Rev. C.H. Charlton, who Murphy considered one of his mentors, was elected in 2001 to the City Commission.
Talking about policy priorities, Murphy said he wants to see a broad emphasis on educational development in Johnson City. He said there are parents and grandparents in the community who don’t have a high school degree, which can make it difficult for them to assist their children in online instruction.
Murphy also wants to see more work done on educating the local homeless population and those in poverty. This, he said, should extend beyond traditional education to include vocational training, a labor pool which he said could see a shortage in the coming years as Baby Boomers retire.
“We need to fill that need with a new population of skilled workers,” he said.
Murphy said he also wants to ensure businesses struggling because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak can receive the assistance they need to thrive.
That could involve providing help with transitioning to 21st century business practices, navigating curbside pickup options and helping them acquire government assistance. Murphy said there were several businesses in the city that missed out on that opportunity.
Wise, who was initially elected to the commission in 2016, said he’s committed to following the path laid out in the city’s strategic plan, which would help position the community for economic growth and foster the recruitment and retention of professionals.
He said the outcomes of the race Tuesday indicate voters are supportive of how the city has been run.
“Prudent and responsible management of the city was rewarded by voters,” he said, pointing as an example to recognition the city recently received for its comprehensive annual financial reporting.
Wise said it’s interesting that the two candidates who made efforts to run non-partisan campaigns, he and Murphy, were elected to the Johnson City Commission, which elects its members in non-partisan races. He said candidates need support from people across the political spectrum to win a seat on the city board.
“And when you strongly align with one (party) or the other, you’re essentially sending a message to one part of the electorate that may not be inviting to them,” he said.