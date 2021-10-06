A rezoning request that would allow a pair of local property owners to construct a 2,000-square foot coffeeshop and bakery by Founders Park will make its first appearance in front of the Johnson City Commission on Thursday.
Michael and Katherine Mansy are asking the city to rezone their properties at 312 and 316 S. Commerce St. from I-2 (heavy industrial) to MX-1 (mixed-use neighborhood). Commissioners will consider the request on the first of three reading.
The land was previously part of a bundled, city-initiated rezoning request that involved multiple plots of land in and around the Mountain Home neighborhood. That request failed on final reading in July because commissioners felt it involved too many properties.
If the city rezones the two parcels, Michael Mansy expects construction could start next spring. The new building will have a deck as well as rooftop seating.
Another petitioner, Gary Phillips Construction, is asking the city to rezone property on South Austin Springs Road from R-3 (medium density residential) to RP-3 (planned residential), which will set the stage for the construction of 77 single-family homes on 17 acres of land.
The land sits at the end of Princeton Road on Austin Springs. A traffic count conducted on Austin Springs Road about 940 feet north of the site shows that the number of average annual daily trips has hovered between 1,500 and 2,000 from 2014 to 2018. The traffic count in 2018 was the lowest of that range.
Additionally, commissioners will consider on third and final reading a rezoning request for a 288-unit apartment complex on 18 acres of land at 1072 W. Oakland Ave. The property would change from B-4 (planned arterial business) to R-5 (high-density residential).
The complex could charge rates ranging from $1,000 to $1,600 per month and would consist of 12 three-story buildings containing one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. There will be two access points to the complex: One at West Oakland Avenue and the other on Chase Drive.
The project’s developer, TDK Construction Company, built an adjacent apartment complex several years ago called the Reserve, at 1084 W. Oakland Ave.
Other business
Commissioners will also consider setting the fair market value for five properties, which the city plans to acquire in order to improve Knob Creek Road.
The city will add three travel lanes to the roadway and construct an overpass over the existing CSX railroad to eliminate the tunnel under the train tracks.
According to a staff report, the properties must be reappraised because of a lengthy delay in the design phase. Overall, the value of the properties have increased by a combined total of $21,000, bringing the cost to $471,900. Right-of-way acquisition costs will be 80% reimbursable through federal grants.
Finally, commissioners will receive an annual report on their payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements with local companies.
PILOTS are economic development tools that industrial development boards can use to reduce, discount or freeze taxes for up to 20 years. They're used to recruit new businesses, help them expand or retain them.