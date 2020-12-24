Johnson City commissioners will hold a closed door meeting next Tuesday to discuss a report concerning City Manager Pete Peterson.
The city in October engaged an outside attorney to investigate complaints from a fire department employee who says Peterson threatened his employment after the employee looped a state official in on a conversation about housing homeless people with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Ashe Street Courthouse.
In an official complaint submitted in September, fire prevention officer Roger Davis cited a handful of emails from Peterson, including one in which Peterson said, "I have no need for employees who create problems."
Peterson also emailed Fire Chief Jim Stables, who the city recently announced would be resigning, saying, "Tell Roger he is on my s*** list!!! No need to get State involved and copy him on an email."
Commissioners will meet with legal counsel in executive session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, which will be followed by a special called meeting at 6 p.m. in the event the commission wishes to take action on the report. Both meetings will take place electronically.
The executive session is closed to the public, but the special called meeting will be viewable by video via the city's website.
In his formal complaint, Davis asked the city to recruit an independent investigator to review the situation.
“Due to Mr. Peterson’s personally threatening behavior and actions toward me, and his previous attempts to intervene and unduly influence fire prevention activities, I am duty-bound to submit this formal complaint,” Davis wrote.
During his "relatively short time" with the city, Davis said, he and others in the fire prevention section have been subject to this type of "ridicule and attack" by Peterson and stated that Peterson has attempted to "exert undue influence" in plan reviews, construction approvals, fire prevention activities and fire code enforcement.
The city has sought an outside attorney because the complaint involves the city manager. Normally, any complaints within the city structure would involve an internal review.
Knoxville attorney Benjamin Lauderback is reviewing the complaint.
Peterson has said he can't comment until the investigation is over.