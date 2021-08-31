A rezoning that would allow the construction of a 288-unit apartment complex in North Johnson City will have its first appearance in front of the City Commission on Thursday.
Commissioners will consider on first reading a request by TDK Construction Company, which is headquartered in Murfreesboro, to rezone 18 acres of land at 1072 W. Oakland Ave. from B-4 (planned arterial business) to R-5 (high-density residential).
The change would allow the company to construct the apartment complex. The rezoning request must pass on three readings before it becomes official.
Marcy Walker, an attorney representing the developer and the owners of the land, said in August that pricing would be similar to rent charged at an adjacent apartment complex developed by TDK called the Reserve.
Units at that complex range from $1,000 for one-bedroom apartments to $1,600 for three-bedroom apartments.
The new project on West Oakland Avenue would consist of 12 three-story buildings made up of a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
A traffic count from 2018 reported that there are about 3,000 daily trips on West Oakland Avenue, which is a collector street. City staff expect the road will have the capacity to handle additional traffic generated by the apartment complex.
Commissioners will also consider on final reading a request from the city manager's office to rezone several properties along Novus Drive, including two that used to be part of the now-unused Optimist Park.
One tract would change to MS-1 (medical services) and the other to B-4. The city plans to eventually sell both plots of land.
Last week, the Johnson City Public Building Authority authorized Realty Trust Group to begin negotiations to sell 2.5 acres of the property to a developer, who wants to build an extended-stay hotel. Hank Carr, senior vice president at Realty Trust Group, said he's not yet authorized to release the name of the potential buyer.
A site plan shows the hotel would be five stories and consist of 104 units. It would also have a pool, 112 parking spaces and entrance and exit points at Novus Drive and Sells Avenue.
Realty Trust Group will bring the results of the negotiations back to the PBA for the board's approval.
Other business
• Commissioners will consider a slew of road closure requests for upcoming events. That includes the UMOJA festival on Sept. 11, Science Hill High School's homecoming parade on Sept. 17 and four road races in September, October and November.
The board will also consider a road closure request for the Turkey Trot on Nov. 25, a race that was held remotely last year because of COVID-19.
• Commissioners will review an agreement with Fleet Feet that would allow the business's Johnson City location to remain in the first floor of 302 Buffalo St. until Nov. 30 at a monthly rate of $2,500.
Johnson City is planning on moving its new visitors center into Fleet Feet's existing space. The commission voted to buy the two-story portion of the old depot building for $750,000 in May.
The city also plans to move the Johnson City Development Authority and a couple of members of its communications department into the building.
Phil Horner, the owner of Fleet Feet, told the Press earlier this month that he plans to move the business to a suite at the University Plaza shopping center, 1735 W. State of Franklin Road.
City staff say the business needs a little more time to finalize documentation and conduct the move. That's scheduled to occur in October.