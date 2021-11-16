A rezoning in North Johnson City that would allow the construction of 178 townhomes charging an average rent of about $1,500, will appear in front of the City Commission for the first time this week.
Long Branch Development Company is asking the city to rezone 22 acres on Knob Creek and West Mountain View roads from B-4 (planned arterial business) to RP-3 (planned residential), which would allow the company to build the complex.
The request narrowly cleared the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission last month on a 5-3 vote, and will now require three rounds of approval from the City Commission. Board members will consider the proposal on first reading during their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 601 E. Market St.
Angus Musser, an associate with Longbranch Development Company, has said that if the rezoning wins approval from the City Commission, he expects construction could start in the second or third quarter of 2022 and wrap up in early 2024.
The city is considering the project as it prepares to conduct improvements to Knob Creek Road, which will involve adding three travel lanes and building an overpass across the existing CSX railroad. That would eliminate a single-lane tunnel that regularly causes backups along the road.
The upgraded, five-lane road will stretch from State of Franklin Road to around Mizpah Hills Drive. In October, the city was in the process of acquiring all the necessary right-of-way for the project. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will schedule the project and pay for construction, which has an estimated cost of about $35 million.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said in October that the upgraded roadway will provide the community with a strong connection between Boones Creek, an area the city expects will grow over the next 20 years, and existing services along State of Franklin Road.
Nearby residents have had concerns about how the timing of the road improvements would coincide with construction of the complex. Stacey Wild, a former Planning Commission chair and a resident who lives near the proposed project, told the planning board in October that she strongly opposes the rezoning.
“I have no objection to the multi-family (project),” Wild said at the time. “I think the proposal itself is very nice, but I don’t think the existing infrastructure supports it. Until that Knob Creek overpass project is completed, I think the traffic nightmare that already exists is only going to be exacerbated.”
Making appointments
City commissioners will also make two appointments Thursday: One to the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce board and the other to the Johnson City Development Authority.
Johnson City is investing $100,000 in a young professional development program organized by the Chamber. While that funding is available, the City Commission has stipulated that it will have an appointed representative on the Chamber's board.
The additional appointment to the JCDA, meanwhile, will bring the board's total members from eight to nine.
JCDA Chair Hank Carr said the extra member will help the organization meet several upcoming goals. That includes selecting a new executive director and securing a favorable review from HUD for an upcoming inspection at the John Sevier Center, a subsidized housing complex in downtown. The JCDA is also working out how to develop replacement housing for those residents.
The new appointment would be Bill Alton, a retired executive from Ballad Health. Carr said Alton has 40 years of experience in facility management, ground construction, renovation and leasing.
Splash Pad name
After requesting suggestions from the public, commissioners will decide whether to name the new splash pad at Carver Recreation Center after the facility's current supervisor, Kenneth "Herb" Greenlee.
Greenlee has worked as the center supervisor since the late 1980s and also serves on the Johnson City Board of Education. The pad, which opened in May, would be called the "Kenneth 'Herb' Greenlee Splash Pad at Carver Park."