A proposed 120-unit apartment complex in Johnson City, which has attracted vocal opposition from nearby residents, could take another step this week toward reality.
Johnson City commissioners will consider on first reading this Thursday whether to rezone an almost 11-acre property at 2803 Browns Mill Road. The parcel would change from R-3 (medium residential) to R-4 (medium density residential), which would increase the maximum unit density of the land. The rezoning would require three votes from the commission before it becomes official.
Neighbors have said traffic and safety are already issues on Browns Mill Road, where residents say motorists frequently travel faster than the speed limit of 25 mph.
Residents have also voiced concerns about congestion at Browns Mills’ intersections at Peoples Street and Oakland Avenue and about the number of accidents that have occurred in the area. They pointed out that roads and driveways along Browns Mill Road have limited sight lines, a problem that they’re concerned would be intensified by added traffic.
During a Johnson City Regional Planning Commission meeting on July 13, city staff said Browns Mill Road is a collector street and can handle 12,000 trips per day.
Currently, the road sees about 2,000 trips per day, and the apartment complex would add 700 trips, which staff noted is still far from the maximum load of the roadway. Roughly eight accidents have occurred along Browns Mill Road between Oakland and Peoples since 2013, a rate of approximately one a year.
The city plans to install a roundabout or a traffic signal at the intersection of Browns Mill Road and Peoples Street. It’s also requiring the developer of the apartment complex, Rick Gentry, to build a right-turn deceleration lane into the property.
Additionally, planning commissioners approved the rezoning with the requirement that the deceleration lane be long enough to accommodate public transit and school buses. Gentry must also construct public sidewalks on his frontage with Browns Mill Road.
Commissioners were originally scheduled to meet on Aug. 5, but they have rescheduled the meeting to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29. The meeting will occur at City Hall, 601 E. Main St.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said the schedule change allows commissioners to attend Gov. Bill Lee’s economic development conference on Aug. 5.
Optimist Park rezoning
Commissioners will also consider on first reading a request from the city manager’s office to rezone six parcels near Novus Drive, which together total 21 acres.
Five parcels east of Novus Drive would be rezoned from R-4 to B-4 (planned arterial business) and one property west of the road to MS-1 (medical services). Four properties included in the request are city-owned.
This includes two city-owned properties that encompassed the now-defunct Optimist Park, which the city plans to sell once they’re rezoned. One is changing to B-4 and the other to MS-1.
In the late 1960s, Johnson City purchased 30 acres of property, which together made up Optimist Park. The size of the park was ultimately reduced to 14.9 acres after the construction of North State of Franklin Road changed the character of the surrounding area from residential to commercial.
Johnson City effectively decommissioned Optimist Park 12 years ago after the facility suffered severe damage during a major storm. The request’s two northernmost parcels — the ones that the city plans to sell — are vacant.
Those two properties are a short drive from Innovation Park, a 60-acre stretch of property along West Market Street where city leaders hope to jumpstart development and job growth. The land consists of two 30-acre tracts: One owned by the city and the other by East Tennessee State University.
In May, commissioners approved a $346,500 contract with engineering consultant S&ME Inc. to provide design services for infrastructure at Innovation Park.