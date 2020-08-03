Johnson City commissioners are scheduled to consider changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance this week, which would allow distilleries to operate in city limits and certain businesses to deliver beer.
Commissioners, who discussed the amendments during an agenda review meeting Monday, are set to consider the changes on first reading Thursday. The changes will require three total votes from the body before they are officially approved.
The city’s ordinance would require distilleries to have the applicable state licenses and be located in a zoning district where they are permitted.
One local distillery is already eying an expansion to Johnson City. Stephen Callahan, the owner of Tennessee Hill Distillery in Jonesborough, plans on opening a second location in Johnson City with the assistance of Scott Andrew, the owner of Ohio-based Retail Service Systems.
Retail Service Systems is the parent company for bioPURE Services, which recently opened a new corporate headquarters in Johnson City.
Callahan said in June he expects the Johnson City building will serve as the distillery’s main production facility.
In order to deliver beer, Johnson City businesses would need to have a license issued by the city.
{City staff attorney Sunny Sandos said Johnson City’s new delivery rules would apply to businesses that don’t qualify for the state’s delivery service license, which already allows establishments with a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission license or that derive at least 50% of their revenue from food sales to deliver alcohol.
Ultimately, the changes would apply to a relatively small number of Johnson City businesses — establishments, such as breweries, that aren’t restaurants and don’t have a TABC license.
Under the city’s rules, delivery drivers must be 21 or older, and no delivery can exceed two gallons.
In addition to a one-time application fee and the cost for renewing the license, businesses would also pay a fee based on the total number of delivery employees it used in the previous year, according to the draft ordinance.
The fee would start at $50 for 0-15 delivery drivers and increase incrementally to $350 for 151-200 drivers. Businesses would be charged $50 for each additional 50 delivery drivers until they reach a max of $1,000.
Sandos said the fee is intended to encourage businesses to use specific employees who have received background checks for the service.
Other business
Johnson City commissioners are also scheduled to consider an interlocal agreement with the 911 Emergency Communications District of Washington County.
An annual agreement required by the state of Tennessee, the deal assures the state that local funding has been committed to the district, said City Manager Pete Peterson.
As part of the agreement, the district agrees to handle radio traffic and dispatching for police, fire fighters and emergency medical services in Johnson City, and the city agrees to pay $900,000 as compensation for those services, which Peterson said is the same level of funding that city officials approved last year.
Peterson said the district asked for additional funding this year, but the city did not fund them to that level because of the impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the city’s revenues.
During their agenda review meeting Monday, commissioners also went into executive session to discuss pending litigation.
The commission’s regular meeting Thursday will occur by video conference, which will be available on the Streaming Johnson City YouTube channel.