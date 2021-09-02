A 288-unit apartment complex in north Johnson City, which could charge rates ranging from about $1,000-$1,600, is another step closer to reality.
Commissioners approved on first reading Thursday a request to rezone an 18.3-acre property at 1072 W. Oakland Ave. from B-4 (planned arterial business) to R-5 (high-density residential). The rezoning will require two more votes of approval from the commission before it becomes official.
The change would allow the project's developer, TDK Construction Company, to build the proposed complex on the land.
The complex would consist of 12 three-story buildings consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The plans also include sidewalks on West Oakland Avenue and a deceleration lane.
There will be two access points to the complex, one at West Oakland and the other at Chase Drive. City staff have indicated the unit density of the project, 15.7 units per acre, would be similar to other properties in that area.
TDK Construction Company has previously developed another apartment complex, called the Reserve, on an adjacent parcel at 1084 W. Oakland Ave. That was constructed several years ago.
Commissioner Jenny Brock recalls traffic concerns did come up when the Reserve was built, but that ultimately didn't develop into an issue.
"Many of us drive those roads, and that really hasn't manifested itself in a way that is problematic," she said, adding that the city has made nearby road improvements to handle vehicle backups.
Marcy Walker, an attorney representing the developer and the property owners, said TDK Construction Company still owns the Reserve and will purchase the land at 1072 W. Oakland Ave. from the existing owners if the parcel is rezoned.
Although she believes the exact prices haven't been set, Walker has said rental rates at the proposed complex could be similar to those charged at the Reserve, which range from $1,000 for one-bedroom apartments to $1,600 for three-bedroom apartments.
When the land currently occupied by the Reserve was rezoned, Walker said, the property owners donated three and a half acres along West Oakland Avenue to the city. That additional land will help the city meet traffic needs if the increased volume makes it necessary to widen the road.
Commissioners also approved on third and final reading a request from the city manager's office to rezone several parcels along Novus Drive.
That includes two properties that used to be part of Optimist Park, a public park that was effectively decommissioned about 12 years ago when a major storm damaged the facility. The city plans to eventually sell the land.
One parcel has changed to MS-1 (medical services) and the other to B-4. Both properties were originally zoned R-4 (medium-density residential).
Last Wednesday, the Johnson City Public Building Authority gave Realty Trust Group permission to begin negotiating with an unknown developer, who wants to build an extended-stay hotel on part of the plot that recently changed to B-4.
Extra time to move
Johnson City will also give Fleet Feet, an athletic apparel store, more time to move out of its first-floor space at 302 Buffalo St.
Commissioner approved on Thursday an agreement with the business that would allow them to stay in their existing space until at the latest Nov. 30.
In May, the city purchased the two-story portion of the historic depot building for $750,000 with plans to move the Johnson City Convention & Visitors Bureau into the first floor.
The CVB has temporarily moved into the depot's second floor while it waits for the city to renovate the first floor. The Johnson City Development Authority and a couple members of the city's marketing and communications department will eventually join the organization in the building.
Brock reluctantly voted in favor of the agreement Thursday, expressing concern that it could holdup the opening of the visitors center.
"I'm really not favorable to this ...," she said. "I just hate to see a delay like this for our visitors center. It's going to take work, and are we going to be ready to hit the ground running when they're out? I certainly would encourage us doing everything we can to help them move."