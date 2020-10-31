Roughly six months into the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, 100,000 restaurants in the U.S. have closed either permanently or long-term.
That’s according to a survey released in September by the National Restaurant Association.
The economic fallout of COVID-19 has had a far-flung effect on businesses and employees across the United States, and Johnson City hasn’t been immune to those challenges.
In Washington County, 127 residents submitted new claims for unemployment assistance during the week of Oct. 17, and while that’s a dramatic improvement over the high of 1,782 the region saw earlier this year, it’s still roughly four times higher than the 30 claims filed the week of March 14 — just before the economic impact of the virus took hold.
With problems still lingering for local businesses and families, the eight candidates vying for Johnson City Commission recently shared their plans to help speed recovery.
Vice Mayor Joe Wise, who was first elected to the commission in 2016, said the key is the city being a reliable partner, noting that Johnson City officials can and should provide essential services in a timely and cost-effective manner so people and businesses can thrive.
“But good governance is not just about today, it’s about making decisions that prepare the city for tomorrow,” he said. “Reasonable and responsible leadership is what put Johnson City in the position to weather the COVID-19 pandemic without interruption to essential services or having to lay off employees.”
Deborah Harley-McClaskey, a retired professor and administrator at East Tennessee State University, said she would collect data to monitor the unemployment level among city residents. She would also want the city to track the number of shuttered businesses, those that have cut expenses through employee layoffs, or left rental office space to operate from home.
She also suggested that city leaders convene educators, faith organizations, nonprofit directors and providers of social services and health care to determine gaps in economic support and connect families to programs.
“There are no handbooks or websites for families who are facing hunger and homelessness,” she said.
Communication with federal and state representatives about additional resources is also important, Harley-McClaskey said, as well as promoting policies that support families and businesses during the economic recovery.
Dr. Turney Williams, the medical director at Pain Medicine Associates, said Johnson City is already positioned better than most for a quick recovery because of its “relatively conservative” approach to finances.
“We need to double down on the right ideas like keeping taxes low and holding the line on city spending and reject the radicalism that has failed so badly in big cities,” he said. “Defunding the police would devastate our economy, and while we should take public health precautions to protect the most vulnerable, more lockdowns would likely do more harm than good.”
Aaron Murphy, executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries, said the remote worker population in Johnson City is growing.
“Johnson City is becoming a refuge for those from other areas wanting a good community, thriving schools, safe neighborhoods, job opportunities and quality of life,” Murphy said. “This in turn will help our local economy recover by increasing the customer base for local businesses.”
Murphy said the city should assist businesses in finding creative ways to reach customers virtually and to provide products online. City leaders should also ensure small businesses are aware of government grants.
Also originally elected to the City Commission in 2016, Dr. Todd Fowler said the city is working to ensure government grant dollars are being put toward organizations providing food and rent money to families and individuals.
Although cases and hospitalizations are increasing, Fowler said city leaders have seen people increasingly return to work. He expects a vaccine will speed up that process.
On the city’s end, he said leaders have been trying to keep all city employees working and employed, but he expects the slowdown in commercial development, for example, will improve once the outlook on the virus improves.
Alona Norwood, a board member on the New Generation Freedom Fighters, said she wants to help businesses use curbside service and takeout options as the weather gets colder. She also advocates providing aid to establishments that are applying for financial help from the federal and state government.
Norwood also wants to see the city connect families with resources like food, financial assistance and child care, especially for working parents that have students receiving online instruction.
ETSU student Kyle Beagle said the city needs to lift financial burdens on residents, pointing to utilities, taxes and licensing fees that business owners incur. He also suggested that Johnson City start a relief fund to support local establishments.
“Ultimately, the focus is to create protections that encourage both our local economy and community,” he said.
Jeff Clark, a local carpenter who ran for City Commission in 2016, said Johnson City can play an active role in keeping the economy stable, pointing to measures like tax forgiveness for small businesses and rent control.
He said the city could also provide more pay for its employees, pledging to raise minimum wage for city workers to $15 an hour and bring teachers to the national wage average.
“By doing this we can make sure we are keeping those that keep our good city running during these times can survive,” he said.