Seeking more information about road conditions, Johnson City commissioners approved with some apprehension a request to rezone property off Browns Mill Road on first reading.
If fully approved, the rezoning would allow the developer, Rick Gentry, to construct a 120-unit apartment complex on the land.
“I think safety is my biggest concern,” Vice Mayor Todd Fowler, who voted against the rezoning, said during Thursday’s meeting.
Commissioners are deciding whether to rezone a roughly 11-acre property at 2803 Browns Mill Road from R-3 (medium residential) to R-4 (medium density residential). The change would increase the number of apartment units the developer could build on the land.
The commission voted 3-1 to approve the request on first reading. Commissioner Aaron Murphy was absent.
The rezoning will require two more votes in favor before it becomes official. The city will hold a public hearing on second reading.
According to the concept plan, the complex would consist of five three-story apartment buildings with 36 one-bedroom apartments, 60 with two bedrooms and 24 with three bedrooms. There would be 227 parking spaces.
Nearby residents have said they’re concerned the apartments would intensify existing issues on Browns Mill Road, where they say motorists frequently travel above the speed limit.
Congestion at Browns Mill’s intersections at Oakland Avenue and Peoples Street are also problems, residents say, and there are limited sight lines for cars turning onto the street.
Fowler said he drives in that area, and it’s hazardous to pull onto Browns Mill Road from Swanee Drive, an intersecting street that’s at the bottom of a steep hill.
“If they were all going 25 mph it would be nice, but when they’re going 45 mph down the hill and you start to pull out and they’re there because you couldn’t see them, it’s a scary road,” he said. “Do we want 120 more units of people pulling out onto that road as it is?”
Fowler said he wants to see a better road plan before he considers voting for the request.
City staff members have said Browns Mill Road is a collector street and can handle a maximum of 12,000 trips per day.
The road currently sees about 2,000 trips, which is based on a 2018 traffic count by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Staff members have estimated the apartment complex would add about 700 trips.
The city is conducting its own traffic study on Browns Mill Road, and Mayor Joe Wise said he would also like to know the average speed of traffic.
The city plans to install a roundabout or a traffic signal at the intersection of Browns Mill Road and Peoples Street. It’s also requiring the developer to build a right-turn deceleration lane into the property. Gentry must also construct public sidewalks on his frontage with Browns Mill Road.
On July 13, members of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved the rezoning with the recommendation that the deceleration lane be long enough to accommodate public transit and school buses.
After further review, officials have concerns about whether the lane would be enough to ensure the safety of children at the apartment complex who ride the bus.
Carleen Looper lives near the site of the proposed apartment complex and attended the commission’s meeting on Thursday.
“I have a lot of mixed feelings,” said Looper, who is a descendant of the Brown family that originally farmed the land. “That particular piece of property was my family’s home place circa 1803.”
She said one of her relatives now owns the land at 2803 Browns Mill Road.
Looper said she understands that the land needs to be developed. She’s worried, however, about the number of apartments that will be packed onto the property and the amount of traffic generated by the project.
She added that it’s already difficult to take a right- or left-hand turn onto Oakland Avenue from Browns Mill Road — especially from 8-10 a.m. There are similar issues at Peoples Street.