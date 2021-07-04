Having called it home since its construction in 1978, the Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County Chamber of Commerce is now selling its building on East Market Street for $495,000.
The building, at 603 E. Market St., was placed on the market on June 21. Chamber CEO Bob Cantler said he hopes the organization will move to its new home on the first floor of the Model Mill by the end of the year.
Cantler said the Chamber is currently working with Thomas Weems Architects to get its new space move-in ready. The buildout could take three to four months.
“It will be a state-of-the-art destination,” Cantler said.
The spot will have a conference room with multimedia functions, open and closed offices for staff, and meeting space.
“We’re trying to create the destination to tell the story of Johnson City when we’re recruiting and inviting people to come to our community,” Cantler said. “This would be the location where we’re telling our story.”
Back when it was planning on housing the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, the Chamber was eyeing space on the Model Mill’s third or fourth floors.
The visitors bureau will be moving into the former Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio Railway depot building alongside the Johnson City Development Authority and one or two employees from the city’s marketing department.
“It actually works well for us that we’re in a first-floor location,” Cantler said. “We have the right amount of space for what we need.”
Cantler said the Chamber’s building on East Market Street could serve effectively as office space for an organization. The Chamber building has two stories and totals 6,336 square feet.
In January 2020, the Chamber asked Johnson City leaders if they would be interested in purchasing the building, which sits beside City Hall, for $500,000.
The city opted not to purchase it.
Overall, Cantler said, the Chamber is getting ready to begin a new era.
“We’re able to focus on more programming than we have in the past,” Cantler said. “Our new location will be a destination for recruiting and attracting companies and talent to Johnson City. ... I think it’s a unique time for the Chamber to have a greater impact on Johnson City and the surrounding community.”