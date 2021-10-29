McKenzie Templeton loves to stay busy, and her new job should help her do just that.
Templeton started in September as the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce's director of young professional development.
In that role, Templeton will work to cultivate a local ecosystem of young professionals while also making the Chamber more relevant to the 21-to-40 age group and the community at large.
The Chamber's Young Professionals of Johnson City program is a new initiative supported by a $100,000 grant from the city. Its goal is to retain and attract young professionals to the region. The three pillars of the program will be networking, leadership and community service.
"Something we found out very quickly ... is that a lot of people really wanted a service-oriented aspect," Templeton said. "A lot of young professionals are very ... worldly minded as far as wanting to get engaged in their community in a more impactful way."
Day-to-day, Templeton's responsibilities will involve planning events and conducting regular outreach. That will include after-hours programming, "coffee with the Chamber" style get togethers, leadership activities and attending events like career fairs at East Tennessee State University.
"I don't want this to just be we put out an ad and people respond to it," she said. "I want it to be very engaging for them."
Templeton also wants to ensure people know they have as much a place in the Chamber of Commerce as they do in the young professional program.
Some merchants have told her that they don't feel like they fit in at Chamber events because they believe the organization is reserved for established business owners who are further along in their careers.
"I want to make sure people know there's a place for them in the Chamber, too," Templeton said. "Whether that's just strictly through (the young professionals program) ... but also making sure they see the benefits that the Chamber serves for all businesses."
Young professionals often need a "third place," Templeton said.
"You go home, you go to work, what's that third place?" Templeton said. "Where do you go to just kind of hang out, unwind?"
Similar to college students who don't engage in extracurricular activities on campus, Templeton said, people who settle in a new place will move again if they don't develop connections within the first year. She hopes the Chamber's young professionals program can be that third place.
Although she now lives in Johnson City, Templeton is a native of Gate City, Virginia. She turns 22 next month and will graduate from East Tennessee State University with her bachelor's in advertising and public relations in December.
She is a member of the Roan Scholars Leadership Program and this year's Chamber Leadership program. Recently, she conducted an externship with Facebook and performed sales development research and engagement at Cumberland Marketing.
In a press release, Chamber President Bob Cantler said the organization recently developed a strategic plan that identified the importance of "connecting and supporting" young professionals in Johnson City.
“In addition to adding value to the young professionals already here, we feel this program will grow our population, support remote workers and expand workforce opportunities,” he said.
Cantler said the program may rely on city funding for a couple of years until it's sustainable, but the initial grant funding will help get the new initiative off the ground.
The organization will hold a kickoff for its young professionals program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Venue at The King's Centre. Attendees must RSVP. You can learn more about the program on the Chamber's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/JohnsonCityChamber.