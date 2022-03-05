About 45% of the people who have moved to the area in the last 18 months are 40 or younger.
“That’s a trend we haven’t normally seen,” said Chamber CEO Bob Cantler. “Now we’re thinking of how we expand that.”
Having recently moved from its space by City Hall to the newly renovated Model Mill, the Johnson City area Chamber of Commerce is in the process of launching a series of initiatives intended to help businesses and enhance population growth.
Supported by a $100,000 grant from the city, the Chamber has launched its Young Professionals of Johnson City program, which is designed to recruit and retain a population that tends to leave the region.
The Chamber held a meet-and-greet for prospective members in November and hosted a summit in January where organizers gathered ideas about the future of the program.
The initiative will have an associated website, Move to Johnson City, that will provide relevant information to people interested in relocating.
A campaign, Coming Home, will accompany that program and aims to encourage people who have grown up in Northeast Tennessee to move back to the area.
To help measure progress, Cantler said, the Chamber is working with East Tennessee State University to create a quarterly scorecard that will track relevant data.
There has been a fair amount of organic population growth, Cantler said, but there’s still room to use tools like social media to connect with young people.
“We’ve got to create content that matches that group,” he said.
In partnership with Sync.Space, the Chamber is also getting ready to launch its 10-week Co.Starters class in March. About a dozen people will develop a business plan and then compete in a pitch competition for a couple thousand dollars.
“That also creates community and a cohort,” Cantler said. “Those people who go through the class together kind of work together to help build each other up. A lot of the businesses in downtown Johnson City have gone through that over the years.”
Eventually, the Chamber also hopes to launch a community leadership fund, which will provide further programming for businesses and young professionals. That could finance activities at the Langston Centre or the Carver Recreation Center. One important topic will be mental health — especially as the world prepares to enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s another area that the Chamber can say, ‘We’re trying to do things to make Johnson City a healthier place to do business, to live and for quality of life,’” Cantler said.
The Chamber is continuing to settle into its new space at the Model Mill, where it moved in January. The organization is still waiting for lights in its boardroom and some of its furniture.
Once the move is complete, there will be an open house in the Model Mill, Cantler said, which will allow the community to tour the redeveloped property.