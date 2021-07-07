Main Street Pizza Company is one of about 1,160 businesses in Tennessee that benefited from a $28.6 billion federal program called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The company, which received roughly $1.4 million, is still operating at a loss, but owner Jamie Dove feels better knowing his business now has a stronger safety net. The funding Main Street Pizza Company secured represents almost a year’s worth of payroll for the business, he said.
“It’s just game-changing,” said Dove, who was in a priority group for funding because he is a veteran. “It’s the difference between us really having been set back like a decade ... or basically almost being back to even.”
The fund, however, recently closed, leaving at least one local business, Dos Gatos Coffee Bar, empty handed. Owner Dick Nelson said he was hoping to use the $67,000 he requested through the initiative to put additional seating on the roof of his building.
“That would’ve given us an opportunity literally take it up a notch,” he said.
Roughly two-thirds of businesses in the United States that applied didn’t receive funding, according to numbers from the U.S. Small Business Administration. In Tennessee, 1,160 of almost 3,800 businesses that applied received money under the program.
Nelson recently sent an email to U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s office urging her support in pumping another round of funding into the initiative.
SBA spokesperson Lola Kress said replenishing the fund is now in the hands of Congress.
“We may only comment on this if it becomes law,” she said. “The RRF Program has been extremely impactful.”
What is the Restaurant Revitalization Fund?
The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced that the program, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden under the American Rescue Plan Act, would close after awarding $28.6 billion to more than 100,000 restaurants and food and beverage establishments.
Because of overwhelming demand, the SBA said it was unable to fund all qualified applications with the original appropriation under the American Rescue Plan.
As of June 30, the SBA said, 278,000 businesses had submitted eligible applications, totaling $72.2 billion in requested funding.
Of the $28.6 billion distributed, $18 billion went to underserved populations: $7.5 billion went to women-owned businesses, $1 billion went to veteran-owned businesses and $6.7 billion went to businesses owned by people from socially or economically disadvantaged groups.
An additional $2.8 billion went to businesses owned by people representing multiple underserved populations. The average grant size was $283,000, and most of the grants awarded, 25.7%, were in the $150,000 to $350,000 range.
Restaurants and bars were eligible for aid equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss, with a cap of $10 million per business and $5 million per location. Payroll and rent were among the eligible uses.
The SBA said the application platform will remain open for two weeks to allow applicants to check their status, address payment corrections or ask questions. The SBA will disable the platform on July 14.
How are businesses doing?
At Dos Gatos Coffee Bar in downtown, Nelson said, operations are returning to normal. The month of June this year was about the same compared to the month of June in 2019, he said.
The business closed its indoor seating area in favor of a walk-up window during the pandemic. The coffeeshop reopened indoor service in June.
Main Street Pizza Company has locations in Johnson City and Kingsport. Dove also owns and operates County Line Pie in Chuckey, Tennessee.
Like other restaurants in the region, Main Street Pizza Company has struggled with staffing, and it’s currently operating at reduced hours.
Although he's wary of the COVID-19 variants, Dove is pleased to hear about the effectiveness of vaccines and is sensing enthusiasm among customers to return to in-person dining.
“I think people are ready to go and that part is good,” Dove said, “but the problem is we have to scale back up and you can’t just flip a switch. That’s the new challenges for restaurants in particular.”
Restaurants, he noted, operate on a very tight margin, which means losing a couple days or even a few hours can be tough. Although he feels better knowing that Main Street Pizza Company now has some additional financial padding, he’s hopeful Congress will add another round of funding to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
“For a couple hundred thousand restaurants that applied for that same fund, they don’t know that,” he said.