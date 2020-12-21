Johnson City Brewing Company is opening a new location at 2362 Boones Creek Road that will offer to-go service starting Wednesday.
Eric Latham, who co-owns the company with his wife Kat, said the business will start off by selling to-go beverages only. They'll be open this Wednesday and Saturday, but Latham noted that likely won't be the establishment's regular hours.
The company received its off-premise beer license from the city last Thursday.
Over the long-term, the owners hope to produce beer at the location, operate a taproom on-site, offer food in some form and eventually set up a live performance venue.
By summer 2021, Latham said the company hopes to build a production facility and conduct on-premise sales.
The new location will be situated on a roughly 4-acre property, which the company purchased.
"We grow organically and incrementally, and we just do what we can with the resources we have," Latham said. "A lot of times that has to do with the community. They've been great and supportive."
Latham said the business chose the Boones Creek Road location in part because of the growth occurring in the area.
The owners also felt it was far enough away from the city's downtown area, where Johnson City Brewing Company operates at taproom at 257 E. Main St., that the business could keep both of its locations going.
The company is also community-owned, and a number of the individuals with ownership stakes in the company live in the Boones Creek area.
The building at 2362 Boones Creek Road used to be home to the Boones Creek Potter's Gallery. It's also situated roughly a mile away from the road construction project at Interstate 26's Exit 17, which is being reconfigured into a diverging diamond interchange.
City officials believe the Boones Creek area could see a surge in retail and entertainment options in the near future, which may be spurred by a new retail and tourism development zone authorized for a 950-acre footprint around the Exit 17 interchange.