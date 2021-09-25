A business that played an early role in the reinvigoration of Johnson City's downtown is now focusing its attention on another part of the city already primed for development: Boones Creek.
"Believe it or not in the seven years that we've been open the Boones Creek location is the closest to the vision that we originally had for our company," said Eric Latham, who co-owns Johnson City Brewing Company with his wife Kat.
From the very beginning, Latham said, there were four things the company wanted: A brewhouse where they could produce beer, a taproom to serve customers, a way to provide food and a stage to host performances. The roughly four acres Johnson City Brewing owns at 2362 Boones Creek Road should allow the business to accomplish all of those goals in one place.
Latham said Johnson City Brewing has divided its expansion to Boones Creek into three phases. The first phase was to sell beer to-go, which they started doing out of their new location just before Christmas last year.
A few weeks ago, Johnson City Brewing received its permit from the city to sell beer on-premise. Now the business is getting read to move its production facility, currently on State of Franklin Road, to its property in Boones Creek.
"Boones Creek will essentially be our hub eventually," Latham said.
Once the Boones Creek location is finalized, Johnson City Brewing's spot downtown, 257 E. Main St., will serve as a satellite taproom, Latham said.
As they plan the brewhouse, Latham said, the company has some time to evaluate whether it wants to get a larger brewing system and expand its production capacity.
A new state law would soon allow the company to self-distribute up to 1,800 barrels annually across Tennessee. Previously, breweries like the Lathams' were only able to self-distribute their product within their own county. Those new rules could factor into the company's planning.
The building Johnson City Brewing now inhabits on Boones Creek Road used to house Boones Creek Potter’s Gallery. The business has outdoor seating and a stage — all surrounded by a rolling expanse of grass and overlooked by a high railroad bridge that towers over the property.
Customers the Lathams are seeing in Boones Creek are both regulars and new patrons who live in the north side of town — a part of the city that is set for rapid growth.
Officials expect the Boones Creek area could see a surge in retail and entertainment options in the near future, which may be spurred by a new retail and tourism development zone authorized for a 950-acre footprint around Interstate 26's Exit 17 interchange.
"It's a little invigorating to be able to share our story all over again," Latham said.