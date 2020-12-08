Local brewers are questioning the $350 application fee Johnson City is charging for its new beer delivery license, an expense that city officials say is actually comparable to what the state charges for similar allowances.
“That’s a big chunk of money, and to some business maybe it isn’t, but we’re pretty small and we’re just trying to get by here,” Kat Latham, one of the co-owners of Johnson City Brewing Company, told the City Commission during a meeting on Dec. 3.
Latham and her husband Eric are the first local business owners to receive a beer delivery license from the city, which commissioners approved unanimously last Thursday. Johnson City added the license to its alcohol ordinance earlier this year.
“We don’t make enough to really justify it other than we’re trying to provide a service to the people,” Kat Latham told commissioners. “The majority of our regular customers are not coming out of their houses right now. Our taproom is not busy, so we are delivering.”
City Attorney Sunny Sandos said that in a normal year restaurants can’t deliver alcohol, but the state does allow companies like Grubhub and DoorDash to do so under certain conditions.
An executive order from Gov. Bill Lee allowed restaurants to deliver alcohol during the pandemic, but Sandos said that excluded places that didn’t serve food.
Sandos said city staff was tasked with accommodating the few places in town that the state did not address in that executive order, and city commissioners subsequently approved a temporary change to its alcohol code to allow beer delivery. That expired on May 31.
Staff then sought to make those allowances permanent and introduced amendments to the alcohol code that commissioners approved in September.
Sandos said the fees the city charges, $350 for the application fee and $200 for annual renewals, is comparable to what the state charges delivery companies. The city actually charges less cumulatively, she said, until year four.
Plus, she said the city has produced something permanent breweries will be able to profit from even after the governor’s executive order expires. Alcohol delivery is a revenue source Sandos said restaurants will lose once that order comes to an end.
“As far as we know we have the very first one in the state,” she said about the delivery licenses, “so we really worked hard to do something special for these businesses.”
John Henritze, the owner of JRH Brewing in Johnson City, said he tried beer delivery earlier in the pandemic, but the brewery didn’t make enough money on the service to justify continuing it. It was also difficult to cover the cost of a delivery employee without an additional fee.
At Little Animals Brewery, owner Chris Cates said his business has now reverted to to-go service after briefly opening the taproom for customers. COVID-19 cases in the region are out of control, Cates said, and he said it was getting increasingly difficult to ensure people were wearing a mask when they entered the building.
“That used to be one person a week and then it turned into one person a night and then one person an hour,” he said. “At that rate your space doesn’t feel safe anymore.”
Cates said he hasn’t given much thought to acquiring a beer delivery license and doesn’t have strong feelings about it, but he said it does seem too expensive.
“It doesn’t make any sense to me to charge $300 for a permit that’s designed to help,” he said.
Eric Latham said Johnson City Brewing Company does already pay a number of fees to stay in business and sell alcohol. The city’s fee for delivery is higher than others that the business pays, he said, and was a little bit of a surprise. As a small business, every dollar counts.
“But we are grateful to the commission for working with us and giving us the opportunity to adapt our business during these uncertain times,” he said.