Johnson City broke ground Thursday on its new water and sewer service center complex, a 24-acre property at 2250 Eddie Williams Road that will include an office building, warehouse, repair garage/machine shop, seasonal storage building, wash bay and covered materials storage building.
The new complex will replace the existing one located at 901 Riverview Drive, which has served the department for nearly 50 years. In a press release, the city said the department has outgrown the space, which also has reached the end of its service life.
The new location will provide adequate space for current and future staff, the city said, and leave the current location available for use in the future expansion of the Brush Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Cain Rash West Architects assisted the city in selecting the new location and completed the architectural design earlier in the year. In May, GRC Construction was awarded the project bid for $14,261,230 by the Board of Commissioners.
The city said portions of the complex will be occupied by late 2022 with the full project expected to be complete by spring 2023.