Johnson City Schools will recommend that students wear masks at school next year, but the system will not require it.
After hearing several parents speak for and against requiring face coverings, the Johnson City Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday evening to formally recommend that masks be worn in school. The reopening plans the school system announced last week remain unchanged: Masks will be optional, but they will be required on buses.
“I think we set the tone for our community in many ways,” said board member Beth Simpson. “I think it’s important that we say as a group that we highly recommend it because we do think it’s better for our community and our children.”
Simpson and fellow board members Michelle Treece, Herb Greenlee and board chair Kathy Hall voted in favor of issuing a recommendation. Members Tom Hager, Dr. Ginger Carter and Robert Williams voted against.
Although school administration will have the flexibility to change certain aspects of the system’s COVID-19 protocols, the board retains the ability to make changes to the system’s mask policy.
Comments from Gov. Bill Lee and House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Monday raised doubts about the leeway school districts will have next year to issue mask mandates in schools.
During a press conference Monday about statewide declines in TCAP scores, Sexton warned he would ask Lee to call a special session if school districts opted to require masks.
Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said Lee and Sexton made it clear Monday that parents should have a choice about their kids wearing masks, but he said their stance does appear to limit the district’s choices in controlling spread. He told the board Monday that he recommended they keep masks optional.
Sexton drew a similar hard line about closing schools. In a press release, the governor’s office said districts that offered opportunities for in-person instruction in 2020-21 saw less of a decline in student proficiency.
“I sure hope that a school system in this state after this data is released does not shut their schools,” Sexton said Monday. “If they do, I’m going to ask the governor for legislation to allow those parents in those school districts to take their money through school choice and go whereever they need to go.”
Compared to the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, the protocols for returning Johnson City students to the classroom if they have COVID-like symptoms will be less restrictive this year, ensuring it’s easier for students to stay in school. Last year, the system had to quarantine many students who never became sick, said Safety Supervisor Greg Wallace.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week recommending that all students, staff and teachers — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks in schools.
Carter, a physician, said she disagrees that recommending masks for children would be good for kids or the community.
“I cannot emphasize the mental health effects that I saw from masking, being isolated and the learning loss from wearing masks,” Carter said. “I don’t think I’m in a position to recommend it as a board member.”
Michelle Treece said the recommendation doesn’t take away parent choice.
“There’s no way we can change what came down from the governor,” Treece said. “We can’t. But at least we can put something in place that will help those families who have some concerns about sending their kids into our classes without a mask or with a mask or sitting next to someone who does not have a mask.”
Most of the eight speakers who addressed the board during public comment urged the school board to keep masks optional, but a couple pointed to the drastic increase in local COVID-19 spread caused by the more transmissive Delta variant.
On Sunday, Ballad Health announced that it had more than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — double compared to the week prior. That included children, and Niswonger Children’s Hospital was preparing a surge plan in case more kids ended up in the hospital.
Sam Pettyjohn, a parent and a doctor of public health in the Center for Rural Health Research at East Tennessee State University, said in-person school should be a top priority.
“It is my sincere belief based on current science that in-person schooling can be done safely with the proper disease prevention protocols,” Pettyjohn said. “... Current science informs us that the most necessary, protective and cost-effective protocol is near universal use of mask wearing across students and staff. Multiple examples of this science exists.”