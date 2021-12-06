A retired educator who worked for 25 years at Science Hill High School, Michelle Treece said the political affiliations of her students never impacted how she taught lessons.
“I never decided to just teach the Democratic kids or just the Republican kids in the room and (have) the rest go to the hallway,” she said. “I go in with a heart. It doesn’t have a letter on it.”
Treece was one of a few members of the Johnson City Board of Education who shared concerns Monday about the impending introduction of partisan politics into local school board races.
Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill in November allowing school board races to become partisan if county political parties decide to run school board members on their ballot.
Members of the city school board heard an overview of the new process from Washington County Administrator of Elections Dana Jones during their regular meeting Monday.
Local Republicans intend to hold a primary, and Jones said Democrats have until Dec. 10 to choose their method of running candidates.
“This troubles me,” Treece said Monday. “... I’m truly concerned about how this type of election is going to affect our system in our future.”
Board Vice Chair Robert Williams had similar worries.
“I don’t think municipal elections should be partisan,” he said. “I think one of the strengths of this board is our diversity. We have different viewpoints, we have different voices, all of which need to be heard.”
Williams said partisan elections are appropriate for federal and state races, but on a board of education, it’s about the “students first” and should be “apolitical.”
He hopes it will still be possible to place diverse voices on the school board.
“But as you know, we come from a very conservative area, and I just don’t want some of that potential (diverse) voice to be suppressed as it relates to school decisions,” he said.
These changes, Treece said, will mean voters will likely choose candidates based on the letter beside their name rather than their positions.
Treece said she loves the Johnson City Schools system, and it’s important to see consistent growth.
“I think being able to put a letter in front of your name when you run for office will completely taint those efforts for progress,” Treece said.
Members of the city school board are elected at-large, meaning they’re not divided into districts. Four of the board’s seven seats will be open in 2022.
Jones said primary elections will winnow each party’s candidate pool down to at maximum the total number of available seats. That means there could be at most four Republicans and four Democrats on the ballot in 2022.
Candidates can pick up their paperwork to run for school board starting on Feb. 7, which is earlier than the normal June 20 starting date. They will have until noon April 7 to submit it to the county election office.Independent candidates will have the same pick up and qualifying deadlines as partisan candidates.
The municipal primary election will occur on Aug. 4, and the general election on Nov. 8.
Board member Tom Hager said Monday he has issues with a fee Republican candidates will have to pay the party to appear on the primary ballot.
Although Hager stressed that he wasn’t suggesting that members receive any compensation, he pointed out that school board representatives don’t receive any money for their service.
Hager added that the changes also mean many candidates will now have to campaign for both a party runoff in the summer and then a general election in November.
“I think that’s asking an awful lot for somebody who wants to be on the school board,” he said. “... I have a problem asking us to pay to be on the ballot, one, and then we’re going to have to do two campaigns on limited funding.”
Five-year plan
Johnson City Schools is developing a new five-year plan and is recruiting subcommittee members to assist during this process. The plan will serve as a guiding document for the board and the school system over the next several years.
An application form is available on the system’s website, www.jcschools.org/subcommittee. It will be removed at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.