It was an evening of celebration for students and teachers in the Johnson City Schools system.
The Board of Education on Monday lauded an assortment of its schools, administrators and students that have received state and national recognition.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently informed Johnson City Schools that several of its students had outstanding performance on the 2020 preliminary SAT qualifying tests.
Nine students earned letters of commendation: Luke Berry, Arnav Jain, Bryant Magness, Jonathan Miller, Katharine Ning, Carmen Arielle Palileo, Syed Raza, Dylan Treece and Abbie Underwood.
Additionally, four students have been named National Merit semifinalists: Sophia Cross, Yeleeya Li, Leon Sarkodie and Kyler Sood.
They are among 16,000 students nationwide who will advance to compete for 7,500 scholarships worth almost $30 million.
Additionally, five elementary schools have recently earned Reward School status from the Tennessee Department of Education, which represents the state's highest level of distinction for the 2021 school year.
The elementary schools recognized were Fairmont, Lake Ridge, South Side, Towne Acres and Woodland.
Science Hill High School was also commended for attaining level five distinction for annual growth during the last school year. The school district at large also earned those honors.
Additionally, Kevin Long, the northeast district director of the Tennessee School Boards Association, presented the board with a TSBA Board of Distinction award.
"This award is one of TSBA's most prestigious awards," Long said. "I commend your board for meeting the requirements in four key areas: planning, policy, promotion and board development."
Lastly, the school system recognized Towne Acres Elementary for being named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. It's one of six schools in the state and 325 across the country to receive that distinction.
"This is very rare company," Todd Barnett, the system's middle grades supervisor, said during the meeting Monday.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award, the Department of Education said in a press release last month, affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
The program is in its 39th year and has bestowed about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
Towne Acres was recognized as an exemplary high-performing school, which means it is among the state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
Towne Acres is the second Johnson City school to receive this national recognition. Fairmont Elementary was honored in 2011.
"It's a great time to celebrate all the work that our students do," Superintendent Steve Barnett said. "I think it's a great example of how much our community values education (and) sees education as an investment."