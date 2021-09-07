With COVID-19 cases steadily declining across the school system, the Johnson City Board of Education has extended its existing mask policy until January.
“What we’re doing seems to be working,” Superintendent Steve Barnett told the board during its regular meeting Tuesday. “What I would recommend is that instead of reviewing this every month that we just continue with what we’re currently doing.”
The board approved the extension 6-0. Board member Robert Williams was absent.
Johnson City Schools reported 110 total cases across the system on Tuesday: 101 among students and nine among staff. That’s roughly half the 205 total cases the system reported on Aug. 20, which was its highest tally for the current school year.
The system’s policy requires masks, but it gives parents the ability to opt their children out. As of late August, about a quarter of the system’s roughly 8,000 students have been opted out. The board approved that policy during a contentious meeting on Aug. 13, and it went into effect the following week.
Five people spoke during public comment on Tuesday, including a few parents who lobbied against the policy.
Health experts at Ballad Health and East Tennessee State University have consistently maintained that masks are an effective means of preventing COVID-19 spread, a message that has gained more urgency in recent days as COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad facilities break records on a daily basis.
On Tuesday, the system reported that it had officially topped 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Since March 1, 444 people have died across the hospital system’s 21-county service area.
Joe Crabtree, a seventh-grade history teacher at Liberty Bell Middle School, urged the school board Tuesday to extend the policy. Crabtree said he had the hardest day of his 17-year teaching career on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The week before, there were large number students in quarantine on his team — so much that one of the classes only had seven of its 30 students. They were averaging about 35 students absent a day during the first two weeks of school, he said.
“August 24 started off to be a great day because those kids were coming back to school,” Crabtree said.
By noon, teachers were told the system would have to close a classroom at the school because of a high number of positive cases.
“It turns out the class of students who would have to go home for two weeks were mostly the same students who came back that day,” Crabtree said, choking up.
Around 2 p.m., students were brought back to the classroom so they could receive the news.
“Their reactions were severe and dramatic,” Crabtree said. “There was no cheering, there was no celebration about having to be out of school. In fact just the opposite: There was frustration, anger, disbelief and sadness on behalf of the students. I was blown away by those reactions. It’s not something you expect from middle school.”
As of Tuesday, 315 students and two faculty members are in quarantine across Johnson City Schools. Many of those quarantined students, 80, attend Indian Trail Intermediate School. Liberty Bell has the second-highest total at 47.
Kids want to be in school, Crabtree said. One student even wrote a letter begging for the system to let them come back.
“We talk about the mental health of our students behind the mask,” Crabtree said, “but I would push back on that and say that our students would rather wear a mask to be at school than to not wear one and risk having to leave school again and be quarantined.”
He said it’s paramount for Johnson City Schools to ensure students can stay in the classroom.
“I need you to help protect these kids,” he said. “I need to help protect these kids. We need the masks. The numbers have shown. The numbers have been going down for the past few weeks. We need to have it back in place.”