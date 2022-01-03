The Johnson City Board of Education may slightly alter the deadline to sign up for public comment, pushing it to the Friday before monthly meetings.
That’s one of a series of changes the BOE is considering as part of a regular update to its policies, which the board approved on the second of three readings Monday. Many of the proposed changes adjust existing language, which includes removing gendered pronouns. They also ensure the system’s policies keep pace with state law.
The Johnson City BOE meets on the first Monday of every month, and the deadline to sign up for public comment is currently noon on Monday. The new deadline would be the end of the last business day before the meeting, meaning Friday in most cases.
“We looked at what other systems are doing, and that’s a very usual method,” said BOE Chair Kathy Hall.
This will also give school staff more time to prepare if they need to provide the board with information about certain topics, Hall said. The board also won’t be surprised if a large group signs up to speak.
“We just get that much more time to make sure we’re prepared for the speakers,” Hall said.
Across the U.S., school board meetings have been battlefronts in the culture war over face masks. In December 2020, a Jonesborough resident disrupted a Johnson City BOE meeting to protest COVID-19 masking policies.
Following the incident, the school board placed certain limits on public comments. That included limiting individual comments from five minutes to three minutes.
Additionally, speakers must be enrolled or have children enrolled in a Johnson City school, be employed by the system, be a city resident or pay property taxes to the city.
More recently, tensions boiled over during a meeting in August when the Johnson City BOE instituted a mask requirement in response to a rise in cases.
Hall did not say vitriol over masking prompted the proposed deadline change, but she noted that the alterations would help ensure public comments are relevant. One prior amendment to the board’s policy, for example, requires that comments pertain to items on the BOE’s agenda, she said.
“Certainly we want to give our constituents, our stakeholders a chance to speak,” Hall said, “but we want to make sure that it’s on topic ... and we have enough time to prepare.”
Constituents are also welcome to reach out to board members directly, she added.
Other business
• The system has scheduled the first graduation for its new Johnson City Virtual Academy, which began its first semester in August. The graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 27 and will tentatively occur at the Science Hill High School auditorium.
The system estimates there will be 150-200 attendees.
• In December, Johnson City educators voted overwhelmingly to engage in “collaborative conferencing” with the Johnson City Board of Education.
The BOE heard the results of that vote on Thursday. The vast majority of ballots (360 of 364) were in favor. In total, 594 employees were eligible to vote.
In accordance with state law, the Johnson City Education Association has participated in negotiations with representatives of the school board since 2011 to produce a memorandum of understanding that covers employee working conditions, salaries, insurance, fringe benefits and more.
The current MOU expires in November 2022, and to have a new three-year plan in place by that time, the education association and the board are beginning a new collaborative conferencing process. The vote educators cast in December is part of that procedure.