As the system prepares to transition to two middle schools, the Johnson City Board of Education voted this week to rezone certain neighborhoods starting in the 2022-23 school year, which will help add capacity at two elementary schools.
In August 2022, Johnson City Schools plans to move fifth graders at Indian Trail Intermediate School back to the elementary level and switch to two middle schools serving grades 6-8.
Currently, Johnson City students attend Indian Trail Intermediate School for grades 5 and 6 before moving to Liberty Bell Middle School for grades 7 and 8. Under the system's transition plan, both schools would instead serve grades 6-8.
On Monday, the school board voted to rezone homes in two primary areas, including a portion of West Walnut Street down to Huffine Road behind East Tennessee State University. Students living in that area will attend Woodland Elementary School instead of Cherokee Elementary School.
Another area across the road from Indian Trail will change from Towne Acres Elementary School to Lake Ridge Elementary School. Lake Ridge will serve as one of Indian Trail's feeder schools once the transition takes place.
Todd Barnett, the middle grades supervisor for Johnson City Schools, said these changes will help alleviate overcrowding at both Towne Acres and Cherokee. It will also be more convenient for families who already live near Indian Trail and would otherwise have to send their kids to Liberty Bell.
"We felt strongly going through this entire process that we wanted to try to be thoughtful and recognize family concerns," Barnett said.
As a result, current Towne Acres and Cherokee students and their siblings will be grandfathered in at their current school through fifth grade. Transportation, however, will not be provided beginning in school year 2022-23.
Families living in the rezoned areas can move their children to their new school beginning in 2021-22, but they must provide their own transportation until 2022-23.
"We wanted to be thoughtful of the families and the concerns that they may have and try to make it as seamless as we can," Barnett said.
As a result of these changes, Cherokee's projected student population during the 2022-23 school year could be 331 students, a decrease of 125. That takes into account the addition of fifth graders.
Towne Acres could lose 43 students in the 2022-23 school year, bringing their total to 421, and Woodland and Lake Ridge would each gain students, bringing their populations to 553 and 639, respectively. Those estimates assume all families choose to accept the changes and also take into account the addition of fifth grade.
Barnett said the school system has been notifying affected families about the rezoning. Principals will be in touch with those parents to schedule open-house meetings and school tours.
In preparation for the transition to two middle schools, Johnson City is also constructing classrooms at three of its elementary schools — Woodland, Lake Ridge and South Side — to add room for fifth graders. In total, crews will construct 20 classrooms: four at South Side, eight at Woodland and eight at Lake Ridge.
Students attending Fairmont, Lake Ridge and Mountain View elementary schools will go to Indian Trail Middle School when they enter sixth grade, and students attending Cherokee, North Side, South Side, Towne Acres and Woodland will move to Liberty Bell.