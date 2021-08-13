During a contentious meeting punctuated by interruptions from angry protestors, the Johnson City Board of Education approved a requirement for teachers and students to wear masks in school.
Parents will, however, have the option to opt their children out of the mandate. The new policy goes into effect on Tuesday.
The requirement will last for a trial period until Sept. 10. The Johnson City school board can reevaluate the policy at their next meeting on Sept. 7. Teachers will also have the option to remove their masks during instruction and when at a distance from students.
The vote during the board's special called meeting on Friday afternoon was 6-1. Dr. Ginger Carter was the only board member to vote against the change. Member Beth Simpson made the original motion.
