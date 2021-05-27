Leaders project a 2% raise in the upcoming fiscal year budget could ensure the Johnson City Schools system has the highest teacher pay in the region and among the highest in the state.
But educators on the system’s collaborative conferencing team weren’t pleased with that increase, saying the raise should be more in line with bumps budgeted by other surrounding systems and for city employees.
Johnson City is budgeting a 4% pay plan adjustment in its fiscal year 2022 budget, which would be the fourth consecutive year city employees have received a raise. City leaders have pointed out that Johnson City is still in the middle of the pack compared to the compensation offered by other local governments.
“The professional educator team expressed extreme disappointment in the monetary allocation from the City of Johnson City,” educators said in a statement, which was read aloud at a called meeting of the Johnson City Board of Education. “It demonstrates a lack of understanding and investment in the services teachers provide and have provided during the pandemic. They were hoping for more financial support from the city, which could supplement a larger raise.”
The 2% raise, plus a step increase, is one part of a general purpose budget the Johnson City Board of Education approved for FY22 on Thursday, which has $82.7 million in total expenditures. Their budget must now go to the City Commission, which will consider it with the city’s overall budget on three readings.
City funding
Johnson City is providing about $14.2 million to the school system, which includes a $750,000 increase in its recurring allotment. The city is also providing a one-time sum of about $668,000 to help pay for band, orchestra and athletics equipment needed for the transition to two middle schools.
In March, the school board approved a 1% raise for all employees for the 2020-21 school year, totaling $550,000. In October, the board approved a $500 bonus for full-time employees and $250 bonus for part-time employees.
Board Chair Kathy Hall said system leaders are “very grateful” for the funding provided by the city.
“This board is very committed to making sure our teacher pay is at the top of the state,” Hall said. “We’re always in the top 10 and this raise will continue to do that. In fact, it will bring us above our neighbors in what we pay our teachers.”
Superintendent Steve Barnett echoed that appreciation.
“I think it’s a real positive from the city, and I just want to make sure I’ve conveyed that,” he said.
Navigating hurdles
Hall noted that unexpected hurdles have popped up during the budget planning process. The school system lost half a million dollars in the portion of tax revenue it shares with the county because it saw a dip in its average daily attendance.
Additionally, the system is closing out an estimated $3 million in claims associated with the system’s self-insured plan. The fund balance will pick up about $1.75 million of those expenses. The escalating costs of programs and medical claims prompted the system this year to switch to the state’s health insurance plan.
“Before those two items came up, it looked like we would be in better shape than we are,” Hall said.
Hall added that the county and the state, not the city, are the system’s largest funding sources.
“What we get from the city allowed us to do more of a raise than we were expecting to, but it’s not because of them necessarily that it’s a smaller raise than we had hoped for,” Hall said.
‘Troubled’
During the meeting, board member Michelle Treece said she was troubled by the concerns expressed by teachers.
“I don’t know what we say to them when we look at this,” Treece said. “When we look at the ask by surrounding schools and we look at how much they really stepped up. ... What do we say to our teachers when they say, ‘What happened?’”
“My answer to a teacher would be, ‘I’d love to do a bigger raise, and I hope we can do another one next year,’” Hall said. “But I don’t feel good about funding a raise out of fund balance, and that is what we would be doing.”