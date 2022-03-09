A rezoning request that would allow construction of a 142-unit apartment complex will go before the Johnson City Commission without the endorsement of the city's planning board.
Asheville developer Harry Pilos has asked the city to rezone 14 acres at the intersection of Browns Mill Road and Chickasaw Street from R-2 (low density residential) to a mixture of RP-3 and RP-5 (planned residential). The project has attracted strong criticism from nearby residents, who fear the complex will intensify traffic and lower property values.
"I think if you approve this you're going to see some wrecks," Randy Moeck, who has lived on nearby Shadowood Drive for almost 30 years, told the board. "I think you're actually going to actually cause harm to people."
It's already difficult to take a left hand turn out of the neighborhood, he said, and there are currently about a hundred houses in that area.
"Right now at certain times of the day we're kind of white-knuckled to try to get out of there," Moeck said. "We're going to have to get more aggressive to get out of there with double the traffic."
The Johnson City Regional Planning Commission voted 4-2 on Tuesday to recommend that the city deny the proposal. The rezoning will now advance to the City Commission for consideration on three readings.
Planning board member Sean Ochsenbein said an influx of residents has generated a need for housing in Johnson City. In particular, homes constructed in R-2 zones tend to close quickly. This project on Browns Mill Road, however, is not compatible with the character of the surrounding area, he said.
"I'm in this area of town a lot, and at a 30,000-foot-view I feel like this exact project is why this panel exists," Ochsenbein said. "It doesn't fit in here. It just doesn't."
Browns Mill Road would bisect the project, according to the concept plan presented on Tuesday. The developer would construct two apartment buildings totaling 42 units on the northern side of the road and six buildings with 100 units on the southern half. The development would also include a pool on the northern side of Browns Mill and a small dog park across the street.
Currently, Browns Mill Road sees 775 vehicles trips during peak travel times in the morning and 843 trips in the evening. Johnson City staff expect the project will add 43 trips to morning rush hour and 36 in the evening. These numbers don't represent the total number of vehicle trips generated over the course of a single day.
Pilos said Tuesday he will look at modifying parts of the plan to accommodate concerns. Chickasaw Street is a narrow, private road, and Pilos wonders if the street can be turned over to the city and upgraded with speed bumps and a stop light at Browns Mill Road.
He added that the public had made good points about pedestrian safety across Browns Mill Road and there will need to be conversations with city staff about how to accommodate crossings.
'The new frontier'
Planning board member Brett Mayes said Browns Mill Road is heavily trafficked and can be a nightmare for people whose driveways exit onto the street, but there is a need in the community for housing. Concerns like the ones expressed Tuesday regularly crop up when the city hears proposals for high-density apartment complexes.
Johnson City Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said the city is exceeding growth patterns witnessed over the past 30 years, with the population jumping 12% between between 2010 and 2020 alone.
"The South is, as crazy as it sounds, the new frontier," Mitchell said. "There is massive migration coming from the North and the West into the South. The South is the new frontier, and there is a lot of land here."
Mitchell said local builders, however, have told him that much of the easily developable land — property that is flat, comfortably served by utilities and unencumbered by environmental obstacles — is gone. What's left are "infill" sites, which would include this property on Browns Mill Road.
"We absolutely have a shortage of housing in this community for both market rate as well as affordable," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said Browns Mill Road is a "collector" street, meaning it can safely sustain up to 12,000 vehicles per day. The city's comprehensive plan, he added, states that high-density housing projects should be located along already-busy roadways.
"We are in a tough situation, but we are in a strong growth mode," Mitchell said. "These projects are going to keep coming even if this one gets turned down."