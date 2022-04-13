A developer who spearheaded construction of a mountain bike park overlooking downtown Johnson City is moving forward with plans to build 16 single-family homes on an adjacent property.
In 2015, the city rezoned the parcel at 911 E. Market St. from I-2 (heavy industrial) to R-4 (medium-density residential). At the time, a concept plan proposed constructing 168 apartments at the site spread across 10 buildings.
Summers-Taylor Inc. President Grant Summers said that complex was initially contemplated as replacement housing for residents of the John Sevier Center, a 150-unit Section 8 apartment complex in downtown Johnson City.
The Johnson City Housing Authority would have produced the units, Summers said, but the plans ultimately didn't materialize.
Johnson City has since entered into a contract with a Knoxville development company to build a 145-unit apartment complex at 2162 S. Roan St.
At Summers' request, the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday authorized a concept plan amendment that would instead allow construction of 16 homes at 911 E. Market St. The project will affect less than a quarter of the roughly 19-acre property.
The land is a short distance from the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park, a facility the city opened in June 2019 through a public-private partnership. Summers donated the land to the city in exchange for reimbursements covering the cost of design and construction.
City Development Coordinator Will Righter told board members Tuesday that, compared to the proposed 168-unit complex, the single-family lots would be more compatible with the surrounding area.
Righter said Tuesday he's not aware of any plans to develop the vacant property behind the proposed lots, where construction would be complicated by steep increases in elevation.
Noting that there's strong need for affordable housing, Vice Chair Benjamin Whitfield asked Tuesday why the developer wasn't considering a project with more units.
"As we've seen in some previous (Planning Commission meetings) with multi-family and single-family neighborhoods, yes there's a demand for multi-family, there's a demand for more units," Righter noted, "but we've also seen some of those requests that have been denied for the purpose of compatibility with the existing neighborhood."
Summers said there's still hope that the remaining land could be incorporated into the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park. The single-family homes on East Market Street wouldn't preclude expansion of the park, he said.
There's strong demand for housing close to downtown Johnson City, Summers said. The proximity to Tannery Knobs is also a perk.
"Obviously, there's just unprecedented demand for housing lots right now," he noted.
Planning board members also approved on Tuesday a rezoning request that would allow construction of a 55-lot subdivision on a 16-acre parcel off Dalton Drive.
Frank Wood is asking the city to rezone the land from R-2 to R-2C, which would also require three rounds of approval from the Johnson City Commission.
Wood said he plans to develop the lots and then sell them to a builder who would construct the homes.