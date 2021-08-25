An unknown developer may soon build an extended-stay hotel on vacant land in Johnson City that used to be a public park.
The Johnson City Public Building Authority on Wednesday authorized Realty Trust Group to begin negotiations to sell about 2.5 acres of city-owned property, which is part of the now-defunct Optimist Park. The results of those negotiations will come back to the board for its approval.
"There's a real demand for (an extended-stay) product around the hospital and the university so we think that's a real advantage," Hank Carr, senior vice president at Realty Trust Group, told the Public Building Authority.
According to a site plan, the hotel would be five stories and consist of 104 units. The plan also shows a pool and 112 parking spaces. The property would have entrance and exit points at Novus Drive and Sells Avenue.
That land is currently part of a larger, bundled rezoning request making its way through the Johnson City Commission, which would change that property to B-4 (planned arterial business) and the adjoining land across Novus Drive, which also used to be part of Optimist Park, to MS-1 (medical services).
City commissioners have approved that rezoning request on second reading. It will require one more vote before it becomes official.
PBA member Leslie Salling said she's concerned about the safety of extended-stay hotels. Carr said he's not authorized to release the name of the potential buyer, but he said they're "as good as it gets in the business."
"I'm comfortable with it," Carr said, adding that the developer has a good track record in Johnson City.
After reviewing the cost of similar properties, Carr presented a pricing model for the vacant park land.
The potential graded value for the properties range from $550,000 per acre to $750,000 for the first row property closest to State of Franklin Road, $450,000 to $550,000 for the second row, and $350,000 to $450,000 for the rear parcel. Those ranges, however, aren't set in stone.
Innovation Park
The Public Building Authority also reviewed a draft master plan for 30 acres of vacant city-owned land on Market Street that city officials want to eventually develop. The plan will serve as a flexible blueprint for the development of the property, which sits at 2117 W. Market St.
"It will never end up looking just like this, but it's a guideline," Carr said. "It's a goal. It's a target to shoot at."
The PBA will continue to review the document as the project consultant refines it.
In May, city commissioners approved a $346,500 contract for engineering consultant S&ME Inc. to provide design services for the property. The firm is also responsible for developing preliminary plans and final construction documents for roads, utilities and stormwater management on the land.
Carr said the design complements East Tennessee State University's plans for its adjacent, 30-acre property, which has already gone through a master planning process. Much of the university's tract is still developable.
Current plans show a central road with two traffic circles running along the border of the two 30-acre properties owned by Johnson City and ETSU. It also shows six buildings on the land, including one that could be reserved for "corporate" multifamily housing. Those buildings could be fragmented into smaller structures.
A stormwater detention area is at the back of the city property.
City Manager Pete Peterson, who attended the PBA's meeting on Wednesday, said the original plans for Innovation Park were developed in the 1990s as part of a larger project called the Med-Tech Corridor. He's hopeful the master planning process for Innovation Park can wrap up sometime in the next few months.
"It's a great opportunity for the city to create an area where new businesses can locate ...," Peterson said. "It's been identified from the very beginning as a place for medical technology to develop to help the university grow their research efforts, to help Ballad Health grow the availability of quality healthcare for the area and it's a great place for startup businesses, small businesses, entrepreneurs to get their new businesses up and going."