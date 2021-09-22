A flexible blueprint for the development of 30 acres of vacant city-owned land on West Market Street took another step forward this week.
On Wednesday, the Public Building Authority approved a master plan for Innovation Park, a stretch of developable land that encompasses two 30-acre properties owned by Johnson City and East Tennessee State University. The city’s lot is at 2117 W. Market St.
University officials and the Johnson City Commission will now review the document.
Hank Carr, senior vice president at Realty Trust Group, told authority members there hasn’t been substantial changes to the plan from the version they saw in August.
The document shows a central road with two traffic circles running between the two 30-acre lots.
It also shows six buildings on the land, which would be paired with hundreds of parking spaces. Carr told members in August that one of those structures could be reserved for “corporate” multifamily housing.
Although all of the buildings on the master plan have ground floors that are at least 20,000 square feet, Carr said last month that they could be fragmented into smaller structures. Other specifics could change as the project moves forward.
Plans also show a stormwater detention area at the back of the property.
The design is intended to complement ETSU’s plans for its adjacent parcel, which has already gone through a master planning process. Much of the university’s land is still developable.
In May, city commissioners approved a $346,500 contract for engineering consultant S&ME Inc. to provide design services for the property. Funding is coming from the Public Building Authority.
The firm is also responsible for developing preliminary plans and final construction documents for roads, utilities and stormwater management on the land.
Realty Trust Group, which is under contract with the authority, is working with S&ME during the design and management of the construction phase.
Optimist Park
The building authority also approved a master plan for two surplus city properties along Novus Drive that used to be part of Optimist Park.
The city plans to sell that land and recently rezoned the property west of Novus Drive MS-1 (medical services district) and the plot east of the road B-4 (planned arterial business), which is one of the most permissive zoning designations in the city.
Both plots were previously R-4 (medium density residential).
The master plan shows three developable lots on the land. In August, the Public Building Authority authorized Realty Trust Group to begin negotiating with an unknown developer to build an extended stay hotel on one of the lots.
Carr said Wednesday Realty Trust Group hasn’t yet received feedback from the developer on the project.
Like Innovation Park, the master plan for the surplus city land on Novus Drive is flexible and could change.
The plan the authority approved Wednesday shows two approximately 12,500-square- foot buildings on the eastern B-4 parcel. Across the road, the master plan depicts a complex consisting of eight smaller buildings totaling 46,000 square feet.