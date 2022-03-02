A Johnson City band is making its debut appearance on one of the nation’s biggest stages tonight.
Bill and the Belles formed in 2014 after founding members Kris Truelsen and Kalia Yeagle met while studying in the Appalachian studies department at East Tennessee State University. While things have slowed down for the band since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Truelsen said they are getting back to where they were before the pandemic in terms of the number of live shows they are playing.
“We’re starting to get back to our normal rigorous touring calendar, which is usually around 100 to 120 shows a year,” said Truelsen.
One of those shows is happening tonight on the Millennium Stage at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. According to its website, the Kennedy Center hosts more than 2,200 performances and exhibits and has more than two million visitors a year.
“That’s gonna be one for the books for us,” said Truelsen. “We’ve had the opportunity to play some pretty amazing venues over the years, and the Kennedy Center is one that ranks very high up there. It’s an honor to be asked to perform there on the Millennium Stage.”
Truelsen describes Bill and the Belle’s sound as unique by design and said the band’s sound combines old-time string band and heritage music from the 1920s and 1930s with popular music from the time.
“We’re playing largely original material these days that kind of harkens back to sounds you would have heard earlier, so it’s a fairly original sounding band and that’s been part of the design to really sound unique.”
In addition to their appearance at the Kennedy Center, Bill and the Belles have played across the country and on international stages in the United Kingdom, Germany and Mexico. The band has a hometown show planned for March 11 at the Down Home.
“The Down Home has been really a pivotal home for us over the years as we’ve grown as a band,” said Truelsen.
Truelsen said the band doesn’t get to perform in its hometown often, but when they do, it’s always a great feeling.
“It feels amazing to perform again, but to be able to do it at home is even a better feeling,” said Truelsen.
Tonight's concert begins at 6 and can be seen live by going to the Kennedy Center website and clicking on the digital stage tab, or by typing bit.ly/35qjABh into your web browser. Previous performances on the Millennium Stage are archived.