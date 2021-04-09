The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration has awarded Johnson City a $2 million grant to upgrade the water infrastructure at its Sinking Creek Pump Station.
State Sen Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Friday they were informed of the grant by the Tennessee Depart-ment of Economic and Community Develop-ment.
When the $5.8 million project is complete, it is anticipated to have an impact of 216 jobs created, 265 jobs saved and $5 million in private investment leveraged.
“This will have a tremendous impact in improving our water infrastructure to better serve our citizens and invite new economic development,” Crowe said in a news release.
The upgrades will assist the city in correcting its infrastructure needs by providing a means to become more economically resilient.
Once completed, officials say the project is anticipated to create and retain jobs, advance economic resiliency and attract private investment to an area.
“This important grant funding is great news for this community,” Alexander said.
Hicks said the grant would help meet the “infrastructure demands of our growing population.”