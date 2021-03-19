Although details are still hazy, Johnson City currently expects to receive $13 million from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion spending package signed into law by President Biden on March 11.
The law earmarks billions of dollars for state and local governments, and Johnson City leaders anticipate the city’s allotment will come in two parts.
City Manager Pete Peterson told commissioners Thursday that half of that allocation will come within 60 days of the passage of the bill, and the second half won’t be available until one year after the city receives the first half.
“There’s still not a lot of clarity as to what qualifies as an eligible expense,” Peterson said Thursday.
Peterson said he’s been having conversations about how the city can use the federal funding and added he would be sitting down for a call with regional city managers on Friday.
“As we get more clarity on how it can be utilized, we will certainly be sharing that with you and looking for some policy decisions and direction on how best to invest that in our local economy to ensure that our economy stays vital,” Peterson told commissioners.
A city representative wasn’t available Friday to discuss the funding, with a spokesperson noting it would be too early to talk about the stimulus because the details haven’t been made clear.
After preparing for a challenging end to the 2020 fiscal year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, city officials reported in October that they were pleasantly surprised by the city’s financial outlook, which was bolstered by sales tax generation from online sales and visits to big box and grocery stores.
Shutting down many of its operations also allowed the city to save money.
“The City of Johnson City has found itself in a more fortunate position than many other municipalities across the state or in the country,” spokesperson Ann Marie French told the Press. “We’ve not yet learned how the funding will be distributed or how it can be used. Once we receive that information we can better determine how the stimulus funding can benefit us.”
Peterson also addressed the question of stimulus funding during an agenda review meeting Tuesday, stressing that the city is still waiting for more concrete information.
“We’re still not sure as to exactly how much money we’re going to get nor how the money can be utilized,” he said.
The money will come directly from the U.S. Treasury, he said. Upon initial review, it appears the city can use it to cover lost revenues plus overtime and other costs associated with COVID-19. Some infrastructure expenses could also be allowed, specifically water, sewer and broadband.
“Beyond that there really isn’t a lot of direction on what that money can be used for,” he said Tuesday.
He said the city will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money.
In total, the stimulus sets aside $130.2 billion for local governments. Half of that will go to counties.
What about schools?
School systems are also receiving a healthy dose of stimulus funding, but local officials are also waiting for additional information.
Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said the system expects to receive almost $13.9 million in reimbursable funding through the American Rescue Plan. It won’t arrive in a lump sum payment.
Barnett said 20% must be set aside to handle learning loss or skills gaps that have developed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The system will begin working with school principals and supervisors to determine what those investments will look like.
The system is still determining how precisely it can spend the remaining 80%. The money could be usable for expenses like HVAC improvements, technology upgrades and mental health services.
There will be a deadline to spend the money.
“We definitely want to be good stewards of this public money,” Barnett said. He expects the system should know more in the next couple of weeks.