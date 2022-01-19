An assisted living facility in Johnson City is celebrating the birthday of its oldest resident.
Sarah Collier, a resident at the Abundant Christian Living Community, turned 106 on Wednesday.
“I keep telling her she’s going to have to get her a boyfriend,” said Bob Collier, Sarah’s son. “She says she can’t find one old enough, says 100 is too young.”
Bob Collier said that despite her age, his mother is as sharp as ever.
“She’s raised me from the get-go and still does,” said Bob Collier. I’m still her son and I guess that’ll never change. Everything I would do and hope she would forget as she gets older she doesn’t forget. She remembers it all.”
Sarah Collier was born in Wise County, Virginia, where she spent two years as a school teacher before getting married. Collier’s husband owned several furniture stores in Wise and Lee County, Virginia.
Sarah Collier lived in Wise County until she came to live at Abundant Christian Living in 2005.
“I didn’t get very far away,” said Sarah Collier. “I grew up in Norton and Big Stone Gap and Appalachia.”
These days, the great grandmother spends her days at the facility staying physically and mentally active.
“Sarah is just a special person,” said Nyda Bays, the executive director for independent living at Abundant Christian Living. “She always smiles, is always happy, walks around the facility daily. She’ll make probably two or three miles a day.”
Sarah Collier said she loves to walk and her advice to those younger than her is to stay healthy and “just do whatever comes naturally.”
