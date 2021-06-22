Surrounded by his family and three state representatives, Assistant City Manager Bob Wilson was publicly honored last week for his 14 years serving Johnson City.
His son-in-law, state Rep. Clark Boyd, presented a joint resolution to Wilson during a City Commission meeting on Thursday, June 17, alongside Reps. Rebecca Alexander and Tim Hicks.
"Mr. Wilson has streamlined the city's budget process, supported and helped implement several financial and human resources policies for the benefit of the city, its citizens and its personnel and has worked on a green initiative that has led to substantial savings for city facilities," Boyd said, reading from the resolution.
Wilson, who will be retiring on June 29, spent about 10 years in Bristol, Tennessee, where he served as deputy city manager, before accepting a role at the city in May 2007. He'll continue to perform some part-time work at the city after he retires.
Johnson City leaders have been looking for a new assistant city manager, but officials haven't yet found a candidate to fill that role. The city currently has two assistant city managers: Wilson and Charlie Stahl.
Before pursuing a career in public service, Wilson spent four years in the Navy, where he helped to compile reports on foreign shipping movements — including USSR Navy vessels. As he was considering what he would do after he left the military, Wilson read that there were good job prospects for people who got into city management.
"It just sounded interesting," he said.
Peterson said Wilson has played a key role in bolstering the city’s financial health.
“When I took this position in 2004 we had $2 million in fund balance, and standing here today we have somewhere between $35-40 million in fund balance,” Peterson said. “We’re able to buy equipment on a cash basis, we’re able to fund capital projects and do many good things with wise investments of our money.
“That is due to your involvement, your leadership and your knowledge and abilities in keeping us in good financial shape.”
Commissioner Jenny Brock joked that Wilson is the "quiet and calming voice" in the city manager's office. She also served with Wilson on the city's animal control board.
"When you came on the animal control board it was really just a major improvement in the functionality of the board and we just really appreciate that," she said.
Wilson isn't the only top administrator who will be leaving the city this year. Peterson announced in March that he would be retiring at the end of 2021 after serving as city manager for about 17 years.
The commission is now in the process of choosing Peterson's successor. In May, they opted to hire a firm called Strategic Government Resources to conduct a national search for a new city manager.
In coordination with his colleagues, Wilson said he feels like he's leaving the city in a better place, progress that is evident in the rollout of new software and the city's solid debt planning.
Additionally, Wilson said he, Peterson and Stahl have developed a strong, collaborative bond over the years.
"We're continually bouncing ideas off each other," Wilson said. "I have an outstanding working relationship with those two guys."