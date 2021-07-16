Visitors caught smoking in Johnson City parks will now face up to a $50 fine.
On Thursday, the City Commission approved on third and final reading an ordinance that bans tobacco and vapor products in public parks, greenways, playgrounds and any other city properties accessible to youth.
“It’s important that we keep our children and youth safe,” said Commissioner Aaron Murphy. “We really care about our future and our kids ... I think this is great.”
A law recently passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Bill Lee gives municipalities the ability to pass an ordinance prohibiting the use of tobacco and vape products on public property. The city can now issue a citation for those violations.
The city does have policies that prohibit tobacco products in parks, but City Attorney Sunny Sandos said that excluded Founders and King Commons parks. This ordinance allows the city to also prohibit tobacco products at those facilities.
Founders and King Commons control flooding in downtown Johnson City. They are technically considered greenways under the ordinance rather than parks.
The city also officially approved changes to its noise ordinance, which make the rules more user-friendly for officers to enforce.
With assistance from the East Tennessee State University Department of Audiology, Maj. Matt Howell said, officers will receive classroom training on the ordinance’s terminology and different types of sound. A second phase of training will involve using noise meters in the field.
Although there is a lengthy list of exceptions that accommodate sports, special events, routine assemblies and other activities, the ordinance also places a ban on sound amplification systems on public property. It also now allows codes enforcement staff to apply noise rules.
The ordinance maintains an up to $50 fine for offenders, but it explicitly lays out the conditions under which an additional fine can be issued if an offender doesn’t quickly comply with noise rules. Each violation is considered a separate offense and can carry a $50 fine.
Sandos said offenders will essentially have 30 minutes to quiet down or the noise level will be measured again.
Other business
• Commissioners approved an ordinance that allows the sale and consumption of beer at the Freedom Hall Civic Center. The facility was recently replatted so that it no longer qualifies as a school property, which was necessary before the city could allow the sale of alcohol there.
• Commissioners approved on second reading a request to rezone 207 E. Mountcastle Drive from B-4 (planned arterial business) to RO-1 (high-density residential professional office). The developer, Philip Cox, has proposed converting the existing Econolodge motel into market-rate apartments.
• Commissioners approved a contract with Preston Construction Company to add eight new classrooms at Lake Ridge Elementary School and replace the building’s HVAC system.
The total cost of the project will be $10.2 million, but the price will be offset with $3.2 million in federal relief funding, which will pay for the HVAC replacements.
• Commissioners approved a series of appointments to the city’s volunteer boards, including six to the new Johnson City Convention & Visitors Bureau board. The appointees are Steven Bales, Byron Browder, Shannon Castillo, Joel Dalhauser, Steve Lewis and Andy Marquart.
This will replace a temporary transitional board that was appointed to shepherd the organization through the process of separating from the Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
A Convention & Visitors Bureau advisory board existed under the Chamber of Commerce, but it didn’t report directly to the City Commission.
“The big change is that it’s now an independent entity rather than a component of the Chamber of Commerce,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “Their roles and expectations really aren’t changed ... The advisory board reports directly back to the funding body, which is the City Commission.”