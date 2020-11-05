Part-time employees will receive $250 bonus
After officials cut a planned pay increase earlier this year because of concerns about the financial impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Johnson City employees will receive a bonus thanks to an unexpected budget surplus.
“We can’t thank them enough,” said Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock. “Because they have been very adaptable, very flexible, very disciplined.”
Commissioners approved the one-time payments as a budget amendment on their consent agenda Thursday.
Full-time employees will receive $500, and part-time employees will receive $250. Workers would need to be employed before July 1 to be eligible. The total cost to the city is about $500,000.
Three years ago, City Manager Pete Peterson said, the commission hoped to provide three consecutive years of 4% pay plan adjustments, worth about $1.3 million per year, to employees.
The city did provide those pay raises during the last two years, but held off in fiscal year 2021 because officials were bracing for a challenging budget stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Peterson said city officials want to provide the value of that 4% adjustment to employees and will reevaluate the city’s revenues in January or February.
“We need that adjustment to stay competitive in recruitment and retention,” Peterson said. “The private sector is making it very difficult for us to recruit new employees and retain employees, so it’s going to be very crucial to our long-term staffing needs.”
Also because of concerns about the financial impact of COVID-19, spending on resurfacing was down about $700,000 in last year’s budget. To keep the program on schedule, commissioners approved on Thursday adding $1 million to the resurfacing budget, bringing it to $4.15 million.
Thanks to a number of factors, general fund revenues ended up exceeding the fiscal year 2020 budget by about $385,000 and expenditures were under budget by almost $3.8 million. Although it had budgeted for a roughly $1.45 million drawdown in its fund balance, Johnson City ended up seeing a roughly $3.7 million increase.
Easing regulations for child care agencies
Johnson City commissioners expressed early support Thursday for changes to the city’s zoning code intended to ease local burdens on child care providers.
The commission approved the revisions on first reading. The amendments will require two more votes from the commission before they become official.
According to city staff, child care agencies are already regulated by the state, which enforces laws to protect the safety of children. Those include requirements regarding the minimum amount of square footage available per child and the minimum number of staff members per child.
In addition to those state requirements, the city places added restrictions on child care centers that are intended to ensure compatibility with the use of the surrounding land.
City staff argues that these combined layers of regulation make it harder for daycare centers to locate in the city limits, making it more difficult for the city to meet the demand for child care services. Staff say these barriers can also force small home care providers to operate illegally.
With the aim of increasing the number of legal child care agencies in the city, staff have proposed revisions that remove what they describe as overly restrictive and potentially arbitrary limitations. The changes are also intended to streamline the review and approval process and better align the city’s current rules with state regulations.
What are the changes?
In addition to adopting the same definitions as the state, the proposed changes also include making “family child care homes” and “group child care homes” — classifications that allow caregivers to serve at max seven and 12 children respectively — a permitted use in lower intensity residential areas. Up to now, these facilities have only been allowed by special exception in those neighborhoods.
The changes would also eliminate the local requirement that child care homes appear on a minimum of 1.5 acres of property and that they must be located off an arterial or collector street.
Enclosure and screening requirements intended to cut down on excessive noise would also be scrapped.
In higher-intensity zoning districts — those that allow multi-family, mixed and commercial uses — Johnson City has proposed eliminating requirements that set a maximum of 100 kids per facility, a 5,000-square-foot maximum on the center’s principle building and location restrictions that prevent centers on cul-de-sacs.
These changes would apply to “child care centers” and “drop-in child care centers,” which are facilities that serve a minimum of 13 and 15 kids, respectively.