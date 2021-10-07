Johnson City has officially hired Cathy Ball, an assistant city manager in Asheville, North Carolina, to be its next city manager, making her the first woman to serve in the role.
Ball’s first day will be Monday, Dec. 20. Her base salary will be $195,000.
Commissioners unanimously approved Ball’s contract during a meeting Thursday. Ball will replace retiring city manager Pete Peterson, who has served as Johnson City’s top official for about 16 of his 30 years with the organization.
“We’ve gone through an exhaustive process to identify the next city manager,” said Mayor Joe Wise, “and I think we’ve really found the ideal candidate in Cathy.”
After spending 24 years working for the city of Asheville, Ball said she will carry over knowledge about handling affordable housing, homelessness and downtown development.
“I think that I’m bringing with me some experience about what’s gone well and what hasn’t gone so well,” Ball said, “and hopefully we’ll be able to give recommendations to the commission about things they may want to avoid or things that could really be a value add to the community.”
Managing growth, she said, will be among the top priorities for the city in the near future. Ball said outdoor amenities will continue to attract people to the region, and the pandemic has also created conditions that have made Johnson City more favorable for new residents.
“People are just going to start coming here because they can work remotely,” Ball said, “so I think getting on the growth that is going to happen here and doing it in a way that everybody feels good and involved in it and being able to use some of our best practices around how we grow is one of the big things.”
Ball is also poised to fill several key positions at the city. As of April, eight of the city’s department heads qualified for retirement.
“One of the first things I want to do is listen to the mayor and the commission and listen to the community about what they’re looking for,” Ball said.
She also wants to include staff in those conversations.
“Working with somebody who inspires you is one of the most gratifying things you can do in your life, and it motivates people to come to work and it motivates people to feel like they’re connected to their mission and their goals,” Ball said, “and I want to be an inspiration.”
What are Johnson City’s strengths? First, Ball said, leaders have keenly focused on developing the city’s infrastructure, and that’s impressive.
“I’ve worked a lot of years in different places where it can become an afterthought, or you can outgrow yourself,” Ball said. “When I heard about West Walnut Street and that it was being built from the underground up, that was one thing that really excited me as a civil engineer.”
Johnson City is embarking on a $33 million revitalization of the West Walnut Street corridor, which will involve replacing the existing streetscape and utilities.
Ball grew up in Erwin, went to Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and started her first job in Johnson City with an engineering consulting firm. She worked for the city of Greenville, South Carolina, for nine years as an assistant city engineer before moving to Asheville.
Ball was first a city engineer with Asheville before moving to director of engineering and transportation, then public works director and finally assistant city manager. She served briefly as Asheville’s interim city manager while the City Council searched for a permanent hire to fill the role.
Wise said Johnson City has two kinds of challenges on the horizon. The first is projects that are already in the pipeline. That includes the West Walnut Street rehab as well as projects in the city’s capital improvement program.
He also reiterated that Ball will be filling a number of director-level positions that report to the city manager.
“I think this is kind of a critical turning point for the city because it’s an opportunity for us to evaluate what we’ve been doing, evaluate what strengths and opportunities, weaknesses and threats we face and reposition with an eye both on our history but also on our future,” Wise said.
Compensation
Ball’s current salary in Asheville is $182,238.46. For a five-month period, it rose to a high of $190,802.91 while she served a roughly nine-month stretch as interim city manager.
Wise cautioned that weighing the specifics of Peterson’s current compensation with Ball’s incoming compensation is not a direct comparison, adding that it’s a bit like “comparing an apple to a Chevrolet.”
Peterson’s base salary is $173,879, and his salary plus benefits is $257,481. Ball’s base salary will be $195,000.
“The balance of the compensation mirrors very closely the agreement that exists with the current city manager, Mr. Peterson, with the one critical carve out to note (being) the difference between Mr. Peterson being on a defined benefit pension as opposed to a defined contribution retirement plan,” Wise said, “and that’s a significant difference.”
Peterson and Ball are enrolled in “distinctly different” retirement systems, the city said, and Ball’s benefits include elective coverage that she has not yet selected.
“Know that we’ve looked at it,” Wise said. “We’ve arrived at that number having looked at ... comparable salaries for cities like ours.”