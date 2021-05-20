City officials are getting the ball rolling on a long-planned project that they hope will attract development and job growth to a vacant property in Johnson City.
Commissioners approved a $346,500 contract with engineering consultant S&ME Inc. to provide design services for infrastructure on an empty, 30-acre tract that is part of the Innovation Park project. The city owns the land, which sits off West Market Street. Funding will come from the Public Building Authority.
The plan for Innovation Park encompasses both the city’s 30-acre property and an adjacent 30-acre property owned by East Tennessee State University. ETSU’s land is currently home to medical clinics and the Innovation Lab, but there is available, developable acreage.
S&ME will be responsible for developing preliminary plans and final construction documents for a road, utilities and stormwater management. The consultant will work with Realty Trust Group, which is under contract with the PBA, during the design process and management of the construction phase.
In the 1980s, city leaders started developing a plan for an economic corridor that would foster medical technology, research and development, and job growth. The project included a north, middle and south anchor. Today, the northern anchor is Med-Tech Park, the southern anchor is Millennium Park and the middle anchor is Innovation Park.
Hank Carr, senior vice president of Realty Trust Group, told commissioners that Innovation Park hasn’t moved along as fast as its counterparts.
“There’s reasons for it,” Carr said. “We could go on a long time about the ownership structure and how it got created, but the bottom line is it’s 60 acres of land sitting in the heart of your business district ... and it just has never been given the proper time, attention and funding to get it going.”
Carr noted that the planning process will include input from multiple stakeholders, including city officials and ETSU. The consultants will eventually come back with a design and a price for the project. At that point, they’ll complete the design, and then the project will be sent out for bids and built.
Carr said the master planning process will shake out the ultimate vision for Innovation Park. Carr noted that the land could conceivably support the university’s education initiatives, startup companies looking for places to expand, or health care uses, although he added there’s already enough land dedicated to that.
“There’s not another city that I know of (with) 65,000 or 70,000 people that’s had a vision for a Med-Tech Park, a Millennium Park and an Innovation Park and done it,” Carr said “And you’ve done almost all of it, and I’m excited to be a part of the finish.”
City honors employees
During their meeting Thursday, commissioners also honored Freedom Hall Civic Center Director Bobbie Shirley, who will be retiring after 46 years with the city.
Mayor Joe Wise presented a proclamation to Shirley recognizing her service. She also received a certificate of appreciation from Gov. Bill Lee’s office.
Shirley was first employed at the Freedom Hall Civic Center at the grand opening of the building on July 5, 1974. She helped bring more than 2,000 shows and events to the Johnson City community, including Bob Hope, Elvis Presley, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Elton John and Reba McEntire.
“Freedom Hall will not be the same without you,” Commissioner Jenny Brock told Shirley. “I’ve always known ... that if you want any information about Freedom Hall or the history of Freedom Hall, you’re the person who has it all.”
Commissioners also recognized Interim Fire Chief David Bell and District Chief Jonathan Fulmer for completing the executive fire officer program from the National Fire Academy, which the city said is considered the premier fire rescue leadership training institution in the U.S.
Out of 1,500 graduates of the program, 50 are from Tennessee. Bell and Fulmer are the only current members of the Johnson City Fire Department who have completed the program, but a third member is expected to graduate next year.