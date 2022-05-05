Visitors could soon be able to savor a beer during certain events at the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts and Thomas Stadium.
During their regular meeting on Thursday, Johnson City commissioners approved a pair of on-premise beer licenses that will allow Sodexo, the university’s contracted food and beverage vendor, to manage the sale of beer at the two venues.
“At this point the applications for beer sales are to position us for the option of selling beer at key venues,” said Jess Vodden, ETSU’s chief marketing and communications officer. “However, we have not made any decisions regarding which events will offer sales in the future. We are reserving the right to decide that on a case-by-case basis.”
Vodden said the university is not currently considering further applications for other ETSU venues, but it does mark a minor shift in policy because beer sales “have not previously been on the table at all.”
“This was primarily brought about due to feedback from students and community members who indicated they would like the opportunity to purchase beer at some university events,” she said. “In response, we are exploring the option but taking it slow to ensure we operate thoughtfully and responsibly.”
In a February press release, ETSU said beer would be available at all 29 home games at Thomas Stadium during the 2022 baseball season, beginning with the first pitch of the seventh inning.
Last month, Sodexo received a license to sell beer at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, which the university said was intended to allow alcohol at the Miranda Lambert concert on April 29.
That approval lasts for a full year, but a university spokesperson said ETSU has not decided whether it will sell alcohol at any future events at the stadium.
Other business
• Commissioners approved an approximately $360,000 contract with Field Turf Company to resurface the track at Science Hill High School’s Kermit Tipton Stadium.
Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said the track has not been resurfaced since the stadium was constructed in 2010. Last year, the city replaced the field’s turf.
“This project has been very difficult to fit into the schedule just because of timing and the use of our athletic facilities,” Stahl said.
The project will begin around the end of May and will take about three to five weeks to complete.
The cost is $354,420 plus a 1% ($3,544.20) payment and performance bond. Escalating prices have had an impact on that number, Stahl said, and if the city delayed the project, there’s no guarantee the cost would remain at that level.
• Johnson City started the process of conveying a city-owned property at 221 E. Myrtle Ave. to Eastern Eight Community Development Corporation, a housing nonprofit that plans to construct an affordable, three-bedroom rental home on the land. Commissioners approved the conveyance on first reading Thursday.
Residents would earn somewhere in the range of 50% to 80% of the region’s average median income, said Eastern Eight Lending Director Kip Parks. Market rate rent is currently around $1,600 for a similar property, but Parks said the rental rate for this home would be about $700.
The transfer is one part of larger homebuilding project designed to bring affordable housing to the neighborhood. The city opened the Langston Centre, a multicultural facility built at the former site of Langston High School, across the street in November 2019. It has also completed road improvements in the area.
Two other homebuilding agencies, Appalachia Service Project and Holston Habitat for Humanity, plan to build homes on two neighboring plots at 217 and 219 E. Myrtle Ave.
The city and its partners have identified a few other properties in the area that could be prospective spots for homes, but the land is not currently available for purchase.
• Commissioners approved on first reading a request to rezone 16 acres along Dalton Drive in Johnson City, which would allow the construction of a 55-lot subdivision.
The zoning would change from R-2 to R-2C, both of which allow for low-density residential.