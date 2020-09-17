Johnson City will hire the original artist to restore a fading mural in downtown’s Majestic Park.
On Thursday, the Johnson City Commission approved spending $10,667 to hire Bill Bledsoe, who installed the mural in the mid-1990s in celebration of Johnson City’s 125th birthday, to retouch the artwork.
According to the contract, the amount will cover the fee for the artist, all materials for the mural, sealer and any travel expenses.
City staff said the mural, titled “Highway Runs Through It,” has faded significantly in the last 25 years. The city said Bledsoe plans to complete the restoration process during the fall.
Funding for the mural will come from the public works department’s operation budget.
The mural is one of several new artistic projects planned in the downtown area.
Commissioners also approved the design and location for a mural at 73 Buffalo St.
Titled “We’ll Always Be Together,” the mural depicts three children planting flowers. According to the contract, the city has agreed to pay the artist, DAAS, a max of $16,000 for the project. All funding will come from the Public Art Committee.
The design was originally intended for a wall beside Wild Wing Cafe on Commerce Street, but staff said that because of complications with the use agreement for the wall, the city chose 73 Buffalo Street as an alternative location.
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said the city is striving to make its downtown area a family-friendly area, citing as an example the natural playground the city is building in front of the Johnson City Public Library.
“The mural and the art and the sculptures that are downtown just kind of beautify our city and give it a sense of not only history but culture,” she said, adding that officials hope to create a place where businesses want to settle.
On Sept. 22, the historic zoning commission is scheduled to hear a request from the Johnson City Development Authority for another mural in a breezeway in downtown Johnson City, located in the walkway beside 216 E Main St.
Staff said the JCDA put out a call for a mural with a theme centered around the song “Wagon Wheel” by Old Crowe Medicine Show.
Partnering with the Johnson City Public Art Committee, the JCDA formed a selection subcommittee to review submissions and make a recommendation for the top artists and designs among a pool of submissions.
In February, the historic zoning commission approved new guidelines for murals in the downtown historic district, which Johnson City Senior Planner Matthew Manley said struck existing location requirements while also strengthening protections for historical buildings and materials.
He said in February the changes would greatly enhance opportunities for public art in the downtown area.
Commissioners also approved a request to close a portion of Ashe Street and Earnest Street on Oct. 10 for the dedication of a mural honoring the women’s suffrage movement.
Other business
Additionally, commissioners approved allocating a total of $269,000 in federal funding to three local agencies for community development block grant projects.
The Appalachia Service Project will receive $159,000. Assistant City Manager Bob Wilson said the organization plans to rehabilitate up to five homes and reconstruct three homes.
Eastern Eight Community Development, which plans to perform one reconstruction project, will receive $80,000, and the Salvation Army will receive $30,000 to conduct renovations to their outdoor restroom facility for showers set aside for the homeless.
Commissioners also entered into a memorandum of understanding with the United States Fund for UNICEF to start the process of becoming a child-friendly city.
“This certainly addresses things such as poverty, nutrition, health, the ability to give children a good start in life at an early age so that they’ve got equal opportunity,” said City Manager Pete Peterson.