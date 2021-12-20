With the holidays around the corner, Johnson City has announced several schedule challenges.
• City offices will be closed Dec. 24-27 and Dec. 31. Call 423-461-1643 for water emergencies.
• Johnson City Transit will be closed Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• Garbage collection will not be impacted by the Christmas or New Year's holidays. Collection will be on a regular schedule.
Please recycle gift boxes, cardboard packaging and paper (foil paper is not recyclable). Christmas trees may be placed at the curb for brush collection.
• Pine Oaks Golf Course will be closed Dec. 24-25.
• Memorial Park Community Center, Carver Recreation Center and Langston Centre will be closed Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The city is also reminding residents that property tax payments are due by Dec. 31.
Customers are encouraged to utilize the online and autodraft options to make payments on property taxes and utility bills. More information about online payments can be found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/payments. Additionally, payments can be made by phone.
To pay property taxes by phone, please call 877-768-5048. To pay utility bills by phone, please call 877-768-5046.