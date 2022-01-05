A team of homebuilders formed to boost the availability of housing in the Tri-Cities is asking Johnson City to annex 40 acres off Indian Ridge Road to accommodate the construction of 125 single-family homes.
Developer Danny Karst, manager of the Land Star Group, said the property has good topography and is within a mile of Woodland Elementary School. Similar to the burgeoning West Gate neighborhood in Kingsport, the alliance would develop infrastructure for the project and recruit a homebuilding company to construct the houses.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the annexation and the plan of services on Thursday. If approved, the two properties, which together total 40 acres, will be officially annexed. The land is near Indian Ridge's intersection with Hopper Road and is owned by Cambro Partners.
The board will also decide on second reading Thursday whether to zone the land R-2C (low density residential). They'll consider the zoning one more time on Jan. 20.
According to the Kingsport Times News, Karst has joined landowners, financial partners and other investors to form a regional homebuilder alliance designed to meet a regional need for housing. The development off Indian Ridge Road is part of that effort, and the group is also wrapping up two other projects in Johnson City.
One is a roughly 60-lot development called the Cottages at Greenwood. They're also in the process of finalizing 40 townhome lots called the Cottages at Cedar Rock.
After the 2008 financial crisis, Karst said, the construction of single-family homes largely ground to a halt.
"There's a whole generation of people that I think are looking to own their first home," Karst said. "This is just a national trend."
Karst said officials are seeing a significant number of people moving to the region from other parts of the United States. Natural amenities and the quality of education in the region have been especially enticing for new transplants, he said.
Development of the properties on Indian Ridge Road could get underway in March or April, and total completion of the project, including construction of the houses, could take about two years.
Karst estimated that the project would add more than $34 million of value to the tax rolls. Although it's too early to know for sure, he added that home prices in the new neighborhood could average about $250,000.
The developers also hope to extend an existing sidewalk on Indian Ridge Road to the new housing project, improving pedestrian access to Woodland Elementary School.
Johnson City has seen a recent spike in residential construction. There was a 75% increase in single family starts between 2019 and 2020 and a 110% increase between 2019 and 2021.
According to a staff report delivered to the City Commission in November, the pandemic "spooked" the commercial development markets by slowing new construction and large-scale renovations.
As the pandemic slightly waned and commercial activity reemerged, all development slowed as a result of a significant increase in material costs and supply chain delays.
Surprisingly, staff noted, the pandemic appears to have had no effect on new residential construction.