It’s Keep Tennessee Working Week, and the Johnson City American Job Center is working to help job seekers and employers meet each other safely.
The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and the American Job Center will host a virtual career fair on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 9-11 a.m. and then again from 2-4 p.m. Employers in hospitality, manufacturing, service industries and more will be present.
“There should be something for everyone,” said Dana Wilds, the one-stop operator for the Northeast Tennessee American Job Center. “Full-time jobs, part-time jobs, just an opportunity for people to come out and see what’s available and hopefully find some positions and get some employment.”
The virtual job fair will give employers and job seekers the opportunity to talk face-to-face via a video call or through a chat option. Job seekers will also have the option to upload their resume for employers to see.
“It gives an opportunity for individuals who maybe aren’t comfortable going out and meeting one-on-one due to the current COVID situation the opportunity then to seek employment and be able to have conversations.”
Bob Cantler, Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the Chamber hoped that the job fair would help employers find new employees.
“We are hoping this is an opportunity to help a lot of our key employers to get back to a better staffing level,” Cantler said.
Wilds said that any job seekers looking for help updating their resume can make an appointment with a career specialist at the Johnson City American Job Center, and anyone interested in attending the virtual job fair without a computer or a stable internet connection can come to the center and use the computers to participate.
Both employers and job seekers are encouraged to pre-register for the job fair. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/washcojobfair.