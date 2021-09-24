How should Johnson City spend $13.4 million?
That's the total in one-time relief money the city expects to receive through the American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID-19 stimulus package passed by the federal government earlier this year. The city received half of that total, $6.7 million, in May and will receive the remaining half next May.
City commissioners met Thursday to discuss possible uses for that money and reviewed current priorities listed in the city's capital improvement program, a five-year plan that identifies capital projects and equipment purchases.
They also eyed several other potential needs, such as replacing housing for residents of the John Sevier Center, extending broadband, adding contingencies for the West Walnut Street project or other uses.
By federal law, the city is restricted on how it can use that $13.4 million, but cities can also use their allotment to offset lost revenue. In calendar year 2020, Johnson City calculated that it had experienced about $9.2 million worth of lost revenue, which will allow the city to use up to that amount of its federal funding without restrictions.
At the end of the 2021 calendar year, the city will again calculate lost revenues to determine if any of the remaining $13.4 million allocation can be spent in the same fashion.
City Manager Pete Peterson hopes Johnson City will use that money for "transformational" projects — something that will substantially improve the quality of life for city residents.
"This funding is only going to happen once," Peterson said. "I think it's imperative that this money be spent on a one-time expense and not a recurring expense."
For example, funding large scale affordable housing and investing in road projects could be worthy considerations, he said.
"The things we need to avoid are going to be capital equipment or small capital projects that we normally do in our operating budget," Peterson said. "We need to invest into projects that would be extremely difficult for us to do without this money."
The City Commission, Peterson said, will ultimately make the decision about the use of that money.
Mayor Joe Wise said Friday he's still evaluating how to best use the funding. The meeting Thursday, he said, served as an extremely broad overview of the possibilities.
"This is a significant opportunity and an important choice or important choices," he said. "I think we're just at the very beginning of that conversation."
He agrees with Peterson's point that the city should use the money on projects that would have meaningful and lasting impacts on Johnson City.
"That's not a conversation that is quickly resolved," Wise said. "This is a significant opportunity and it warrants significant deliberation."
Vice Mayor Todd Fowler said the city should use some of its stimulus money to help cover the cost of replacement housing for residents of the John Sevier Center, a subsidized housing complex in downtown Johnson City.
The Johnson City Development Authority bought the property in 2019 with plans to move tenants to new housing and redevelop the building.
LHP Capital, a real estate development firm, has submitted a proposal to build about 145 units of replacement housing for the facility's residents. There's currently, however, a roughly $4 million to $6 million funding gap.
"I think that's the highest and best use ... to make a transformational effect," Fowler said.
Peterson told commissioners Thursday the John Sevier Center is the last piece of the puzzle for the complete revitalization of downtown Johnson City.
"In order to get that to work, to do the replacement housing is going to require some assistance from the city in some form ... or another," Peterson said.
He added the city may also need to incentivize a developer — maybe through a cash grant or a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement — to redevelop the John Sevier Center itself.
"That's a one-time happening, and it's kind of the capstone of your downtown revitalization," Peterson said. "This is one-in-the-history-of-the-earth funding. That's probably a great place to spend this money."