Although leaders expect to reach an agreement, repairs are paused at the Ashe Street Courthouse as Johnson City and Washington County resolve an impasse over the future of the building, applying pressure to an already tight timeframe for renovations.
The city has accepted $5 million from the state to renovate the 100-year-old structure, which must be spent by June 30, 2022. The funding was included in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget at the request of city leaders.
In September, the city approved an interlocal agreement with Washington County, which owns the building, detailing respective roles on the project. Because of the strict time period, Johnson City had agreed to proceed with all the work and labor necessary to renovate the building. The city has hired BurWil Construction to serve as the contractor.
Last week, City Manager Pete Peterson said, the Washington County Commission authorized a version of the interlocal agreement that differed from the deal city commissioners approved.
The purpose of the building, Peterson said, is to serve as a center for entrepreneurship and rural health. It will also act as a means of developing internships and retaining East Tennessee State University students. The county’s version of the agreement, he said, does not include that paragraph.
Peterson said the county’s version essentially lacks a section that outlines the predetermined uses for the building, which were presented to the governor as part of the city’s request for funding, and an assurance that those programs will appear in the building.
“We need to respond and try to get something worked out with the county to ensure that we can take advantage of the gift that we’ve received from state government and get the courthouse renovated, restored, preserved,” he said.
On Thursday, the City Commission authorized Peterson to send a letter to the county offering to take possession of the building, either through an outright transfer or a long-term lease. Going forward, the city would take responsibility for the building’s operation and maintenance. It will also accept liability during construction.
“I think the County Commission had some concerns about the building being renovated and then them being charged with the ongoing operations and maintenance,” Peterson said.
Peterson said any remaining state money not spent by June 30, 2022, will need to return to Nashville.
“It’s imperative that the city and the county come to some sort of agreement within the next two or three weeks because in the meantime we have stopped the project from progressing until we get this resolved,” Peterson said.
“If we can’t come to some sort of mutual resolution to this locally, I don’t know that we have any choice but to return the money to the state and explain to them that we can’t arrive at a solution that will ensure that the uses and promises made to the governor ... can be met.”
The building is a key part of the West Walnut Street corridor, where the city is investing $30 million to overhaul the streetscape and replace utilities.
Mayor Joe Wise said the courthouse has always been a wildcard in the redevelopment of West Walnut Street because it required significant investment. To prevent ownership of the property from reverting to the federal government, it must also fill a public use.
“I sat with the governor not once but on two separate occasions and made some pretty bold promises if the special appropriation came for the use of the Ashe Street Courthouse,” Wise said, “so it’s of particular importance to me that when all is said and done the governor recognizes the project that was funded as the project that he agreed to fund.”
Wise said county commissioners have asked why Washington County should continue to own the vacant building if the city already has funding to renovate it and a purpose in mind.
Because of the time constraints, Commissioner Jenny Brock said it would be important to have the item appear on the city’s Nov. 18 agenda. Peterson said he intends to have the final document in front of the commission at that meeting.
“If we can’t come to some sort of agreement by the end of the month, I’m not sure we can do the project,” Peterson said. “We’re way behind the eight ball as it is in terms of a timely completion of the project. To put this off until December is probably assurance that we will not get the project completed in the time period allocated.”
Wise said the city is optimistic there will be an agreement.
“I don’t think we want to be too doom and gloom,” Wise said, “but when you’ve made significant commitments to obtain significant funding ... we need to make sure that what we show up with at the end of this looks like what we promised we were getting ready to do.”
Other business
Commissioners approved on Thursday a $350,000 settlement with Baker’s Construction Services, which filed a lawsuit against the city in August 2019 claiming that incorrect plans and delays caused added costs on a city construction project.
The company had initially demanded almost $1.1 million. The dispute was ordered to mediation, and Johnson City ultimately agreed to pay $350,000 plus the cost of mediation.