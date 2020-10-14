Over the past year and a half, Johnson City staff have noticed providers running into obstacles as they attempt to start day care centers in the city limits.
“You see these things occur over and over again, and when that happens, it’s time to try to address the issue,” said Senior Planner Matt Manley.
The need for reliable child care has only been underscored during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and in an effort to remove unneeded zoning regulations for local child care centers, the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission approved a series of changes to the city’s zoning code on Tuesday.
The edits will now go for final consideration to the Johnson City Commission, which will review them on three readings.
Manley said Tennessee heavily regulates child care centers, which makes it unnecessary for the city to have extra local barriers.
“The state is already regulating that for the welfare of the children,” he said.
The city plans to adopt the same definitions as the state. The proposed changes also include making “family child care homes” and “group child care homes” — classifications that allow caregivers to serve at max seven and 12 children respectively — a permitted use in lower intensity residential areas (R-1 through R-3).
Previously, day care centers were only allowed by special exception in those neighborhoods.
The changes would also eliminate the local requirement that child care homes appear on a minimum of 1.5 acres of property and that they must be located off an arterial or collector street.
“There’s not whole lot of residential property on arterials and collectors,” Manley noted.
Enclosure and screening requirements intended to cut down on excessive noise would also be eliminated.
In higher-intensity zoning districts — those that allow multi-family, mixed and commercial uses — Johnson City has proposed eliminating requirements that set a maximum of 100 kids per facility, a 5,000 square foot maximum on the center’s principle building and location restrictions that prevent centers on cul-de-sacs.
These changes would apply to “child care centers” and “drop-in child care centers,” which are facilities that serve a minimum of 13 and 15 kids, respectively.
After talking to state regulators, Manley said it seemed like providers interested in starting day cares in Johnson City often ran into a roadblock when they had to be in compliance with zoning and building codes to obtain their business license.
“That’s where they often see a breakdown as far as people pursuing licensing,” he said. “That further confirmed staff’s suspicions that this is a shortage being driven by over-regulation.”
Separate from the request that came before the Planning Commission, Johnson City is also considering a change to an item in its building codes that requires day cares, even small ones, to have a sprinkler system.
“Even if you had a family child-care home and you had six kids that you watched, you would be required to put a sprinkler system in your home,” Manley said.
He said staff is eyeing a change that would exempt day cares that have proper entrance and exits from this requirement, which staff noted is still intended to ensure safety in the event of a fire.
That change will be packaged with the city’s adoption of the 2018 building codes, which Manley said is scheduled to occur before the end of the year.
Elizabeth Clark, who works in child care licensing in the Tennessee Department of Human Services, told commissioners she recently worked with a woman who was interested in establishing a child care center in an old dance studio in Johnson City. It would’ve cost the provider $100,000 to install a sprinkler system in the space.
“You can’t afford to do that,” she said.