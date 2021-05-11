Concerned about the legal implications of its current requirements, Johnson City is working on bringing its zoning rules for medication assisted treatment facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
City leaders will soon consider an amendment to the city’s zoning code that would better align its rules with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services and the ADA. The ADA prohibits discrimination in the treatment of mental health disorders, including substance abuse.
In combination with counseling and behavioral therapy, medication assisted treatment involves using drugs like methadone or buprenorphine to treat addiction to opioids like heroin or prescription pain relievers.
“This text amendment is in response to ... a request by our legal counsel to address a potential ADA violation and the potential for litigation if someone was to push that matter for how we treat substance abuse treatment facilities,” Development Services Director Preston Mitchell told members of the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The body was originally scheduled to consider the amendment on Tuesday evening, but members deferred action so staff could refine the request after receiving more information about the state’s rules.
Once the planning commission votes on the amendment, it would then go to the City Commission for further review.
“The amendment was necessary to ensure ADA compliance, of which failure to comply could be a legal issue,” Staff Attorney Sunny Sandos told the Press by email on Monday. “Strict enforcement of the current zoning language could potentially result in an inability of certain medical treatment facilities to locate in areas that are currently zoned to allow other medical treatment facilities. The amendment addresses this issue.”
Mitchell said the city’s ordinance contains definitions for non-residential and residential substance abuse treatment facilities. But, because the terms are inconsistent with the state, the city has proposed repealing them and instead relying on the state’s definitions.
The changes would also strike excessive standards for facilities seeking a special exception permit through the Johnson City Board of Zoning Appeals. That, Mitchell said, is because those standards overstep the bounds for how the city would normally treat a regular medical clinic.
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse identifies three different types of medication assisted treatment: Buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone.
“Our zoning ordinance ... lumps all three of these under the residential or non-residential treatment facility,” Mitchell explained. “The reason why we need to change it is because the state does not do that. The state has different rules and different definitions under each of these different types of treatment.”
The state allows buprenorphine clinics to operate out of an office-based medical clinic, meaning any licensed medical office. The state, however, regulates methadone differently. It’s not authorized in an office-based environment. The city’s proposed text amendment reflects those rules.
Mitchell stressed that the city is not simply relaxing its requirements for medication assisted treatment facilities. He reiterated that the amendment is designed to eliminate any potential violations of federal ADA law.
Board member Benjamin Whitfield, who is a doctor, said it’s important for the city’s guidelines to reflect those enforced by the state.
“I think to make this easier for people in our community to access this, it’s better for all of us,” he said.
As the community continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitfield said it’s easy to forget that many Americans are also wrestling with an epidemic of opioid addiction, which claims thousands of lives across the U.S. every year.
“A lot of people are still being lost from our community and our families,” he said.