Although nearby residents raised concerns, Johnson City has advanced a rezoning request that would allow a developer to build a coffee shop and bakery by Founders Park.
City commissioners approved on second reading a proposal to rezone land at 312 and 316 S. Commerce St. from I-2 (heavy industrial) and B-3 (supporting central business district) to MX-1 (mixed-use neighborhood). The request will require one more vote of approval before it becomes official.
Michael Mansy, who owns the properties with his wife Katherine, plans to build a 2,000-square-foot building that would contain a 300-square-foot coffee shop and a 1,700-square-foot bakery. Restaurateur Rafael Zabala, who is part of the Stir Fry Group, is also involved in the project.
The parcels on South Commerce Street were previously part of a bundled, city-initiated rezoning request that involved multiple properties in and around the Mountain Home neighborhood. That, however, failed because commissioners thought the proposal involved too many properties.
Lorraine Brown, who lives on Lamont Street, spoke against the rezoning and called for the city to address issues in downtown Johnson City, such as vacant buildings and “violent crime,” before allowing commercial uses to spread into surrounding residential areas.
There are already traffic and parking problems in her neighborhood, she said.
“You are spreading the problems of downtown into the surrounding neighborhood, making it a less-desirable place to live,” she said.
Mansy bought the property at 316 S. Commerce St. from the city in February 2020 for $20,000. He said he purchased land beside Founders Park because he saw potential there.
“There’s a lot of activity that goes on in that park, there’s a lot of special events that go on in that park,” Mansy said. “... I just think it’s just a great location.”
Mansy and Zabala are also involved in a project together at 104 Tipton St., where Mansy is constructing a building for a new Mexican and Asian restaurant called Juan Siao. Mansy hopes work will finish there by the end of the year.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said he thinks the project has the potential to be a “nice transition” between Founders Park and the nearby neighborhood.
Mansy has been involved in projects that have brought value to the city, Commissioner Aaron Murphy said.
“Businesses that he has been a part of, they represent a sense of excellence and safety,” Murphy said. “I feel safe in your establishments, and I trust that you would bring that same atmosphere to this potential property here.”
Murphy added that he acknowledges the concerns of nearby residents, but he doesn’t believe the business would have a significant impact.
“I think it’ll work,” Murphy said.
Beer license suspension
Johnson City has suspended the beer license for Poblanos Mexican Grill & Bar, 2697 Boones Creek Road, for several days after the State of Tennessee notified the city that the restaurant served alcohol on more than one occasion to someone below the age of 21.
The suspensions will occur on major holidays, the first being on Nov. 25, the second from Dec. 24-25 and the third on Jan. 1, 2022. Those will run concurrently with the suspension of the restaurant’s Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission license.
According to a letter from the city, the restaurant served alcohol to an underage person on March 16, 2019; Aug. 22, 2019; June 16, 2020 and March 3, 2021.
Park projects
Johnson City will hire McGill Associates to help develop a master plan for a new park on the Keefauver Farm, a 50-acre parcel just outside city limits that the city bought in 2009. Their fee will be $22,500 plus applicable reimbursements.
The firm has outlined a five-month timeline for drafting the plan, which will involve gathering input from the public, city commissioners and members of the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Once complete, the document will help guide the ultimate use of the property.